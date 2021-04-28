Alcaraz demands the maximum from Cilic before falling in Estoril

The croatian Marin cilic won this Tuesday 6-3, 1-6 and 6-4 after a tough battle of 2h.13 ‘against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image and advanced to the knockout stages in the ATP over Estoril land, in a game that was postponed on Monday due to rain.

Marin Cilic, 32, is ranked 42nd in the ATP ranking and Alcaraz is 120th. Cilic will face Portuguese Nuno Borges in the round of 16.

Cilic, former world No. 3 and champion of the Open USA from 2014, is one of the few tennis players who has been able to win a Grand slam in the heyday of the ‘Big Three’ formed by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, hence the merit of Carlos’ match.

Alcaraz, growing tennis player every day at 17 years old, pushed Cilic to the max before falling in the first round. The Croatian recognized the quality of the Murcian with a warm greeting on the net at the end of the game.

For your part, Albert ramos He beat today by two sets (3-6, 3-6) the also Spanish Fernando Verdasco and went to the round of 16. Ramos, 33, is ranked 46th in the ATP rankings while his 37-year-old opponent is 71st in the rankings.

The match closes the day today in which a change was notified: the Japanese Kei nishikori, 41st in the ranking, leaves the competition after injuring his right abductor during training yesterday, as reported by the Estoril Open on his official Twitter account.

Nishikori, who was playing tomorrow against South African Kevin Anderson, will be replaced by Spanish Roberto Carballés Baena, who was defeated on April 25 by Nuno Borges in two sets (5-7, 4-6).

The Estoril Open has as its last winner in the individual category Stefanos Tsitsipás, who won the award in 2019 when he beat Argentine Carlos Cuevas in the final. In 2020 the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.

In the 2021 edition, the seeds that have gone directly to the round of 16 are the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14th ATP Ranking), the Chilean Christian Karin (22nd ATP Ranking), the Frenchman Ugo Humbert (31st ATP Ranking) and the recently retired Kai Nishikori (41st ATP Rankings).