Alcaraz and Feliciano meet in the second round

04/06/2021 at 6:21 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, guest of the tournament, and Feliciano López, sixth favorite, were cited in the second round of the Marbella tournament after winning, respectively, the Serbian Nikola Milojevic and the Japanese Taro Daniel.Carlos Alcaraz beat Nikola Milojevic, from the previous phase, by 7-6 (3) and 6-3, in one hour and 39 minutes to access the second leg of the tournament, in which they will face Feliciano López, who beat Taro Daniel by a double 6-4 in an hour and a half.Mario Vilella He was victorious in the confrontation between Spaniards. He reached the second round by winning Bernabé Zapara, like him from the qualifying round, 6-2 and 6-3.

Pedro Martínez was left on the way, eliminated by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who won 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Argentine Facundo Bagnis also made progress in the table, who beat his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).