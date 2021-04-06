Alcaraz and Feliciano López, generational clash in the second round of Marbella

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 17 years old and guest of the tournament, and Feliciano lopez, 39 years old and sixth seed, were cited in the second round of the Andalucía Open tournament, ATP in Marbella, after winning, respectively, the Serbian Nikola Milojevic and the Japanese Taro Daniel

Carlos Alcaraz beat Nikola Milojevic, from the previous phase, 7-6 (3) and 6-3, in one hour and 39 minutes to access the second leg of the tournament, in which he will face Feliciano López, who beat Taro daniel for a double 6-4 in an hour and a half.

Mario Vilella He was victorious in the confrontation between Spaniards. He reached the second round by winning Bernabé Zapata, like him from the qualifying round, 6-2 and 6-3.

On the way he stayed Pedro Martinez, eliminated by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who won 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The Argentine Facundo Bagnis also made progress in the table, surpassing his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).