Alcaraz also wins as head of series

The spectacular rise in the ranking that he has experienced Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image in recent months it is finally paying off in the tournament tables. For the first time he is seeded in an ATP tournament, specifically # 7, and has started his adventure in Umag with a victory over Lucas Pouille. He was not, of course, exempt from suffering: the Frenchman played the first set with great conviction and a very offensive proposal, although Carlos began to find his attack blows in the middle of the second set. The physical downturn of the French player did the rest and, despite some complications in the closing, the Murcian is already in the second round (3-6, 6-2, 6-2).