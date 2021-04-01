Alcantara and Glasnow star in historic pitching duel on Opening Day

After celebrating a new season in the MLB, the state of Florida was motivated by one of the most sensational performances of the afternoon, after the teams went head-to-head Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, a match that left an iconic monticular performance among the starting pitchers of each side.

After the call to “play ball” was made at the LoanDepot park stadiums (previously called Marlins Park), the Dominican pitcher Sandy Alcantara filmed a monticular gem to leave for history his iconic performance in the Opening Day for the Marlins, work that was also reciprocated from the other side of his cave, after also the starting pitcher by the Rays, Tyler glasnow, to capture one of the biggest pitching duels of the opening afternoon.

The native of the Dominican Republic, Sandy Alcantara, 25, left on papyrus his second consecutive performance for the Marlins at the beginning of the season of the MLB, who went into action for six episodes in the afternoon, where he only allowed a number of two hits, plus two walks. The Dominican held a performance of a total of eighty-three (83) pitches, who managed to reach fifty-two strikes, combining an outing of seven (7) strikeouts.

Sandy Alcantara, achieved the important mark among players of the Marlins on the MLB, equaling Josh Beckett in 2005, being the only players in the organization’s history to have a Opening Day with six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits or less.

For his part, the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler glasnow sported a six episode performance (6) as well as Alcantara, who only allowed one hit in his performance and did not record walks, throwing a number of seventy-six (76) pitches made to the batter’s box, combining for a perfect performance where he left fifty-seven strikeouts (57).

In the “superb” afternoon of both pitchers, Tyler glasnow was unlucky enough to face shipments of Sandy Alcantara coming out as a hitter in the Opening Day of the MLB, who for two at-bats struck out. Meanwhile, Alcántara only saw the faces with Glasnow once to the batter’s box, striking out with a blank swing in the bottom of the third inning.

The Tampa Bay Rays for their part, they left on the blackboard their first victory of the season of the MLB, party where Rays They “crucified” the Marlins in their own stadium with a score of 1-0, a game where the Rays bats dominated with a performance of five (5) undisputed combined, while the offensive part of the Fish only connected three (3) hits in the game .

Sandy Alcántara, performance:

Tyler Glasnow, Opening Day outing: