The Degroof Petercam sale process continues despite the Covid-19 pandemic delaying the auction deadlines and causing a drop in the price of the Spanish subsidiary of the Belgian private bank. This week the binding offer phase has closed and Banco Alcalá, one of the entities that made a trial offer, has dropped out of the process. They will play it especially between Morabanc and Singular Bank, although Andbank has also passed the cut.

May 20, 2020

The binding offer phase should have been closed on April 15, although the coronavirus crisis caused the cutoff date to be delayed until the Monday after the San Isidro bridge as a stop. Degroof Petercam and Arcano, who is mandated to sell it, agreed to this measure so that potential buyers had enough time to do an in-depth due diligence of their business, which had 1,300 million euros and 60 private bankers at the end of last year, and also to allow the portfolios to regain part of the value they had lost during the sharp falls in the stock market in March.

According to several sources in the sector close to the process, the trial offers that were made in the first phase moved between 25 and 30 million euros, but now His expectations are that he will pay below 20 million. This calculation is in line with the average loss of the bags since the Covid-19 increased, which have fallen by around 30%. And keep in mind that Degroof Petercam carries more than five years dragging losses in its Iberian business.

Banco Alcalá has not made a binding offer given the exceptional circumstances, although it had been one of the entities most interested in Degroof Petercam since its sale was known. One of the previous sources doubts that his interest was real and believes that the entity did it “to gain commercial notoriety”. In fact, you don’t know if its owner, Crèdit Andorrà, “is there to strengthen himself in Spain or, rather, to leave the country.”

Those who have submitted a binding offer are Morabanc, Singular Bank (from Javier Marín and venture capital Warburg Pincus) and Andbank. The sources consulted coincide in pointing out that Andbank’s offer is “the lowest of all” -after having reached a acquisition agreement with Esfera Capital Gestión- and that the two great rivals for the Belgian private bank subsidiary are Morabanc and Javier Marín, especially the Andorran bank.

Morabanc has recently opened a securities agency in Barcelona to do private banking in Spain. It barely has its structure assembled and could fully absorb the Belgian subsidiary, whose headquarters is also in Barcelona, ​​with hardly any layoffs, and later spread to the rest of the great Spanish squares. Degroof Petercam also has offices in Madrid, Valencia and Bilbao, although much of its business is in Catalonia and the Levant.

In the case of Singular Bank, its interest lies in the fact that it does not have a presence in Barcelona, ​​one of the places where Marín is most in a hurry to enter, being the second largest focus of wealth after Madrid, and can adjust central costs.

