If they put on Dua Lipa’s second album they’ll have a party – a collection of lively dancing jewelry that could brighten up their day. But if you take a closer and deeper look, you will also find songs full of messages of hope, equality and vulnerability.

Lipa closes “Future Nostalgia” with “Boys Will Be Boys”, a song about women’s difficulties, with witty lyrics like: “I’m sure if I can’t find the right words / I know there will always be a man who will save the situation / And I said it sarcastically, in case the masculine clarification is needed / I would have done better limiting myself to ballet ”.

“I really wanted to show another side of me,” the 24-year-old singer said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I have always spoken for female equality and gender equality in general and women’s rights, (but) it was very important for me to bring out something that was close to my heart, which I think can make other women feel seen and heard ”.

The album, released last week, comes three years after their self-titled album that included “New Rules,” a song that took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Outside of the United States, the singer has been even more successful with countless hits and collaborations with renowned artists such as Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Diplo, and BLACKPINK. In fact, she expanded her first production to include those duets and some new songs, and that has become the album of a female artist with the most views in Spotify’s history.

Lipa acted on several tours, including opening for Bruno Mars and Coldplay (Chris Martin co-wrote a song on his debut album). “I am grateful for the nine months that I felt I really had… to write nothing else and not think about the outside world. I am so grateful that everyone has been so patient with me, ”she said. “I know what the music industry is like … people burn much faster.”

Lipa co-wrote each of the 11 songs on “Future Nostalgia,” including “Cool,” a laid-back tune filled with confidence, and the experimental dance track “Physical,” which sounds like a song Rihanna would have topped the popularity charts for. during the phase of his second album. Close your eyes to hear “Levitating” and the house cut “Hallucinate” and you will hear Katy Perry. And the first single “Don’t Start Now”, which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart, is a powerful and addictive song that is hard to get out of your head.

And then there is “Love Again”, in which Lipa sings: “I used to think I was made of stone / I used to spend many nights on my own.”

“A lot of times while I was making this album I really stepped out of my comfort zone by allowing myself to be vulnerable and talk about my own experiences,” he said. “‘ Love Again ’, for example, was not written for anyone in particular, but it was a manifestation of allowing love and good energy to enter my life because I was going through a small losing streak. It was that moment when I didn’t know if I could love again. ”

Lipa was born in London, where her parents escaped from the Kosovo war. He said he started taking music seriously when he was 15 years old, although initially “I didn’t think it was a possibility. My father is a musician but he is different because he was in Kosovo, things are much smaller there ”.

Almost 10 years later, she is one of the most popular singers in the world. He has already received three BRIT Awards and two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, beating contenders such as R&B star H.E.R. and country music giant Luke Combs.

“It does carry its pressures,” Lipa said of the best new artist award he received last year. “So it was that I produced this album: trying to get away from any pressure and anxiety about making a second album, that it would be better than the first one.”

Lipa hopes “Future Nostalgia” can provide some comfort for her fans, homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just a fun album made with love that’s here to help them get out of bed in the morning a little bit easier,” he said.

