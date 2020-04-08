The Monegasque did not rebuild his partner on the track during the Q3 of Monza 2019

The British-Thai has taken advantage of a virtual race to joke about the matter

Formula 1 drivers take advantage of this GP-free period due to the coronavirus to have fun in virtual races. Last Monday, Charles Leclerc, along with his brother Arthur, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi broadcast their tours around Monza through Twitch.

In addition to the official races organized by the premier class, the drivers also get together on their own to fight for these virtual victories. In the middle of the test, Albon reminded Leclerc of the incident he suffered with Sebastien Vettel in 2019 on that same track during qualifying.

In Q3, the German slipped the Monegasque on the first attempt. This served to place him temporarily on the pole. It was agreed that on the second attempt it would be Leclerc who gave it to Vettel. However, it does not happened.

The teams waited until the last minute to get their cars on the track and no driver wanted to be the first. They slowed down as the clock ticked and only Poleman and Sainz managed to get past the finish line on time. This compromised the career of the four-time world champion, who had a Sunday to forget after a spin that relegated him to the end of the grid.

Taking advantage of the fact that they had chosen Monza as the stage for the virtual race, Albon threw the poisoned dart at Leclerc in the middle of the test. The Monegasque did not give much importance to the joke of the British-Thai, which aroused the laughter of Russell and Leclerc himself.

It should be noted that the Monegasque was the winner of the virtual GP organized by Formula 1 to replace the Vietnam GP. It was disputed in Melbourne and the one of Ferrari won in his first race. In the previously held, only Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi participated.

