Albon and Leclerc have given us a beautiful battle in Interlagos

The Monegasque had won the last two races of the season

Alexander Albon took a very hard-working and spectacular victory in the virtual Brazilian GP after a beautiful battle with Charles Leclerc that lasted the entire race. In this way, the Red Bull driver has added his first victory of the season and has cut the streak of two consecutive victories for the Monegasque.

The event started with a classification – short format, a single session of 18 minutes – in dry conditions, in which Stoffel Vandoorne took an impressive Pole with a record of 1’07”893, ahead of George Russell , Enzo Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard – the first four have been the only ones that have dropped to 1’07 ” -.

Alexander Albon has completed a lap that earned him fifth and Charles Leclerc, who was unable to put together a good turn in the 18 minute session, was sixth. Lando Norris, in order not to lose his habit, has once again had technical problems and has not been able to participate in the classification – luckily he would be in the race.

At the start, also in dry conditions, there was a escabechina among the first four, which Alexander Albon took advantage of to take the lead in the race and Charles Leclerc placed second, in his wake. Lando Norris, who started last, at the end of the first lap was eleventh and took the opportunity to make a pit stop and carry out a risky strategy.

After two tight laps, Leclerc took advantage of the opening of the DRS in the third turn to pounce on Albon inside the fourth corner and place first. However, the British-Thai would return to the charge on the next lap and retake the lead.

So they have been for an infinity of laps. The exchange of positions between the first two has been spectacular, and even the Monegasque has come to assure live that it is “impossible to lead in this circuit” due to the very long DRS zone he has on the finish line.

Meanwhile, the fight for third position was traced to that of the leadership, this time with George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi as protagonists. Both passed and reviewed in the long straight line, until the Briton has managed to open some gap on the Alfa Romeo driver.

Then it was time for the stops and Leclerc played it for himself: on lap 13 he entered the pits to put on hard tires, while Albon waited up to four more laps to ride medium tires. At the exit of the box, Alexander was second to a few tenths of the Monegasque, but with softer and fresher tires.

When everything seemed to indicate that Albon ‘would fly’ and escape Leclerc in just a few corners, the Ferrari driver has somehow managed to stay in the DRS area of ​​the Red Bull driver and the story has begun again. Time and time again, these two drivers have given us a fair amount of overtaking for the lead.

And so on until the end! From the starting gun to the checkered flag, both Leclerc and Albon have been separated by just a few tenths and have advanced infinitely many times. Finally, Albon has managed to break the Monegasque and has claimed his first victory in this contest; Leclerc, meanwhile, has even lost second place – to George Russell – with a three-second penalty.

In development.

