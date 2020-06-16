The Red Bull driver has been active so as not to lose his fitness

Looking forward to racing again in a real race

Formula 1 drivers, like the rest of the population, have been quarantined in recent months due to the coronavirus. Alexander Albon has lived it in England with his family and has explained how he has managed this complicated situation.

Despite not being able to leave home, the British-Thai has not stopped exercising to arrive as prepared as possible at the beginning of the season. The Red Bull man reveals that his garden has been the ideal setting for training.

“I have been exercising. Jonathan Wheatley organized a gym equipment delivery at my house, so I have been using that. It has been really good. It is difficult to try to stay motivated,” said the Red Bull driver.

In addition to that training, Albon has also had time to have fun playing other sports. However, he has not done it alone, since his family has exercised with him. The British-Thai also tells an anecdote of his sports days in the garden.

“I bought a golf net to practice in the garden. I also bought a lot of soccer balls, but I have been losing them in the neighbors’ garden, so from time to time they throw some at me. I have been making my family do the Red Bull training programs, so we have all done different circuits, “he said.

However, not everything has been sport in this quarantine. Albon has taken the opportunity to show his culinary skills and has cooked different desserts and recipes. He has also participated in multiple virtual races and, while entertaining, he admits he is looking forward to getting back on track again.

“I have made my own bread, lots of muffins, banana bread and some desserts. The worst thing I have eaten is moldy bread. It tasted a bit sour and when I looked there were green areas. Virtual GPs have been a lot of fun and have definitely kept us active , but now I am looking forward to returning to a real race, “he said to finish.

