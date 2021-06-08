Albiol joins a parallel bubble of the selection

06/07/2021

On at 21:34 CEST

Luis Enrique sum effective for the parallel trainings of the absolute Spanish soccer team after the positive of Sergio Busquets that can cause some other positives and, therefore, more changes in the list for the Eurocup.

After announcing the names of Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez and Rodrigo Moreno this Monday as additions to the “parallel bubble” in case of having to count on them for the Euro, the new name is now Raul Albiol, as reported by the RFEF.

Albiol, with the national team

| RFEF

The veteran Villarreal central defender has had a great season and Luis Enrique had him in mind. Albiol did not pass the first cut of the selector, but he is among the possible names that occupy a place in the case of having another loss in defense. Albiol would share a dressing room and, possibly, a defensive back, with his partner ‘groguet’, Pau Torres.