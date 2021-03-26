Albiach (comuns) believes that Junts is “humiliating” ERC and offers to form a Government together on Tuesday

The leader of the commons in the Parliament, Jessica Albiach, has ensured that Junts is “humiliating” ERC by asking him not to hold the second vote of the investiture plenary session on Tuesday, and has offered the Republicans to form a Government with the purple ones.

In his speech this Friday in the plenary session of Pere Aragonès (ERC), Albiach assured that “there is an alternative without blame, or stabbing, with loyalty and left“That would be a Government of comuns and ERC.

Has criticized that ERC seeks the pact with Junts to repeat a legislature that it considers that it has programmed obsolescence: “Junts is using humiliation as a way of negotiating” and has accused them of disguising the request not to hold the second vote as political responsibility.

Regarding the ERC-CUP pre-agreement, the purple leader considers that there are interesting proposals, but has assured that there is some ambiguity at the national level, because “set expiration date to dialog“But it doesn’t explain what happens next, according to her.

As well has reproached the PSC for its inability to reach agreements with other political formations despite having won the elections, and has argued that the Socialists are not clear about their policies on Catalonia in the national field and that “they look too much at the polls and the Spanish right.”

Aragonès asks for a broad-gauge Government “without exclusions”



The candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (ERC), has urged this Friday the candidate of the commons, Jéssica Albiach, to support his inauguration and join a broad-gauge Govern “without exclusions”

In response to Albiach’s speech in the plenary session, the Republican candidate has stressed that will not give up trying to add all the forces who are willing to work for amnesty and for the right to self-determination, and with a left-wing leadership.

Thus, he has recalled that the acting Government of Junts and ERC reached an agreement with the comuns to approve the Budgets of this year: “We have to reproduce this agreement, in which the CUP did not join. But we were able to weave an agreement between ERC, Junts and ECP, if we did it with the budgets, we can make an effort to do it in other scopes “.

According to Aragonès, the reality of the results of February 14 forces “everyone to leave the comfort zone”, and for this reason he has called on them to go out to play and act.

And it is that, for the republican leader, the commons have “the door open to join to this majority that shares the need that the political conflict should be resolved by voting, and that it does not serve that there are people in prison and in exile. ”