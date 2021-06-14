Alberto Solis will not continue at Celta

06/14/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

After six years in the ‘celeste’ quarry, Alberto Solis says goodbye to Celta Vigo. The midfielder leaves after the club decided not to exercise the clause to extend his contract, which expires on June 30.

“It seems like yesterday when I arrived at the A Madroa facilities for the first time and, almost without realizing it, six years have passed. At no time did I imagine that everything was going to be so beautiful and rewarding & rdquor ;, the footballer began in the statement. In this last season with Celta he scored five goals with the celestial subsidiary in Second Division B.

“At no time did I imagine that everything was going to be so beautiful and rewarding. Being able to defend RC Celta being a youth squad for this club fills me with enormous pride“He added. Solís recalled the Division of Honor, the Champions League and the three promotion play-offs he has played during those six years with the team.

It has been a pride to defend this club. I have given everything I had from the first to the last day. Thanks for so much @RCCelta pic.twitter.com/YWiM1ZrwCB – Alberto Solís (@ alberto10solis) June 14, 2021

In his farewell letter, Solís states that “Vigo will always be my home and I will never be able to give back to the city and to the club everything they have given me “. wrote. “This stage comes to an end, I say goodbye to all the Celticians, very grateful to the people who have appeared in my path at this stage of my life. It has been a real pleasure to feel your shield and give everything for this club& rdquor ;, ended,