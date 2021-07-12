Alberto Puig defends Marc Márquez

07/12/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The return of Marc Márquez after injury, even winning the Sachsenring GP, caused many emotions to the MotoGP fans. Some of them were surprising due to the good level in the return of the Cervera pilot, although Alberto Puig, manager of Repsol Honda, assures that it is something expected.

“Some had forgotten who Marc Márquez was. I am not a person who reads a lot, newspapers and news, but I had seen strange comments about his return. I don’t know if people understood Marc’s level, “said Puig on the official MotoGP website, defending Márquez.

“It has been a more difficult comeback than expected and what he is doing in his condition is fantastic. I’m not saying he rides with one arm, but he does it with an arm and a half“, continued the ex-pilot.

“It is clear that he is not 100% and only a driver could do what he is doing and it is him. I do not speak as a team manager, but as a former driver, when I say that his potential is really far from that of any other“, concluded Puig, highlighting the physical effort of the world champion.