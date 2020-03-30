MotoGP was one of the first competitions to cancel races

They criticize the reaction of F1, soccer and the International Olympic Committee

Honda team leader in MotoGP, Alberto Puig, points out that Dorna, owner of the two-wheel queen category, has taught the other competitions a lesson in managing the coronavirus crisis.

Puig thinks that MotoGP acted with more head than in Formula 1, soccer or even the International Olympic Committee regarding the coronavirus, due to how clear the situation was from the beginning for motorcycling and how soon they decided to cancel the first GP of the season.

“I think we have to be very proud of the organizer of our championship. Dorna did things with her head, step by step and always listening to the opinion of the health authorities, “says Puig in statements to the Italian edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com.

Puig is of the same opinion as Daniel Ricciardo, who recently claimed that F1 was playing with fire when trying to race in Australia. In the afternoon that the Great Circus, soccer and the International Olympic Committee reacted, they surprise the Honda sports director in MotoGP, who as a curiosity is the cousin of the former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa.

“From there, he assessed what can and cannot be done, but the way the entire team working in the World Cup was protected is very interesting. If we compare it with Formula 1, with football institutions or with the International Olympic Committee, which has been very hesitant, Dorna did what she had to do“added the Honda team manager.

“From the first moment they realized the magnitude of the problem. To do this, you have to have clear ideas and be smart and Carmelo Ezpeleta is,” Puig sums up to finish.

MotoGP has recently postponed the Spanish GP, which was to be held on the first weekend of May. The Motorcycle World Cup is expected to start on May 17 at Le Mans.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.