Alberto Peláez says goodbye to Televisa after 37 years of journalistic career

The emblematic Spanish journalist who worked for Televisa, Alberto Peláez, said goodbye to the company where he worked for the last 37 years. This July 2, the Madrilenian ended his working relationship with Grupo Televisa and directly thanked Emilio Azcárraga for the opportunity and trust provided.

With an emotional message posted on his social networks, Pelaéz He also thanked his followers and announced that he will continue in contact with them, as new challenges will come with professional projects.

After thirty-seven years of working at Televisa, my employment relationship with the company ends. My gratitude always to Emilio Azcarraga. We go for the new projects

pic.twitter.com/UA5ETCdylU – Alberto Pelaez M (@pelaez_alberto) July 2, 2021

At 57 years of age, Peláez is one of the best known faces in journalism in Mexico, as he was the Chief Correspondent for the Televisa News in Spain, covering a large number of war conflicts.

Who is Alberto Peláez?

Alberto Peláez Montejos was born in Madrid, Spain, on February 22, 1964. He is the son of journalist Joaquín Peláez.

From an early age, Alberto was attracted to journalism through the career of his father, who led him in the media in Mexico, Joaquín was a correspondent for Mexico in the 24-hour newsletter of Jacobo Zabludovksy.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Peláez forged a career as a writer, publishing 5 books:

Correspondent in Yugoslavia, chronicles from Hell (Editorial Planeta 1992) War Bitácora (Editorial Clío, March 2002) The new war: Saddam objective (Editorial Grijalbo, April 2003) The forgetting of memory (Editorial Efecto Violeta, June 2012) Mexico a look (November 2013)

