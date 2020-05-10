The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has been critical in the videoconference of the autonomous presidents with Pedro Sánchez on the distribution criteria of the non-refundable 16,000 million euros reconstruction fund that the State will allocate to the communities because it considers that “Does not measure properly” the health expenditure made by each autonomy.

This was stated by the Galician leader in the telematic meeting in which he has made the President of the Government ugly that the distribution of this amount, of which 10 billion will have health as a “priority”, “departs” from the autonomous financing system and of the criteria that had already been agreed weeks ago with the Ministry of Health.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo has assured in a subsequent press conference the tele-meeting that the distribution “clearly harms those autonomous communities that we did different things to avoid the collapse of the hospitals”, he assured, to later point out that Galicia had 3,500 patients followed by telecare from their addresses in the field of the pandemic.

He highlighted that the Xunta opened integrated residences to concentrate elderly people who had contracted Covid-19 and figures in «More than 1,100» new contracts signed in the field of social services. “Therefore, we cannot share that of using only the criteria of hospital beds and ICU beds,” he criticized.

According to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, it is a question in which he agrees with “the majority” of community presidents, also socialists like Guillermo Fernández Vara (Estremadura), Adrian Barbón (Asturias) and Javier Lambán (Aragón), because the criterion set “does not adequately measure the health expenditure actually produced by Covid-19”, but “discriminates” against the autonomous regions “with better-sized resources”.

Although Sánchez has promised to “review” the distribution of these 16,000 million, according to Feijóo, it will be a subject to be discussed both in Congress and in a future meeting between the finance advisers and the minister of the branch, María Jesús Montero.

Minimum vital income

Regarding the economic level, the President of the Xunta has expressed “concern” about “the ups and downs” of the State Executive with the approval of the minimum vital income and has requested that the communities “co-manage” it.

On the other hand, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has insisted on claiming the Pedro Sánchez government «what are the criteria»Of the Ministry of Health that the territories must fulfill to go to phase 2 of the de-escalation and has said to hope that “in one week” mobility is already allowed between the four Galician provinces. Considers that knowing the requirements to advance in the lack of confinement “It is not a minor issue”, but it has an “enormous economic and social impact”.