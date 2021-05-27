Alberto Lati calls the fine imposed on America’s players absurd for their video with escorts

Journalist Alberto Lati of the chain Fox Sports, called absurd the fine imposed by the Mexican federation to the players of Club América, who appear in the controversial video with some escorts breaking the protocols of the MX League.

The fine seems to me to be even more absurd, because 100,000 pesos does nothing to each of them, it is not to regret. 100 thousand pesos of their salary does not hurt them, “were the words of Alberto Lati.

The communicator spoke for ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he made it clear that the fine of 100,000 pesos imposed on Nico Benedetti, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez and Leo Suárez, is ridiculous, and it does not hurt them to have a large salary.

Alberto Lati was clear that it is not justified that America’s footballers will meet in their free time, since in a pandemic stage they must take care of themselves to protect their club and professional colleagues within the MX League.

