Influence when the term did not yet exist, caudillo, ahead of his time and author of pharaonic projects related to football, Alberto José Armando, with whose name the Bombonera was baptized, was twice president of Boca Juniors, between the end of 1953 and 1955, and between 1960 and 1980, in addition to having another passion, automobiles.

Armando was born on February 4, 1910 in Estación Elisa, “a point on the map of the department of Las Colonias”, as he said, and he also always maintained that he had had a happy childhood with his parents (Félix, Italian, who had a business of general branches typical of the time) and Lucía Maricano. However, in 1924, with just 14 years old, between October 7 and November 14, he lost his two parents. To the mother, for the scraping in a pregnancy, and to the father, for the displeasure that caused him, and for financial problems, due to a heart attack.

He was the oldest of four brothers, the only boy, and he felt he had to go out to work. He started a general business in the neighboring Humberto Primo but later he fulfilled the dream of being a cadet at Ford, even charging less, but at least already immersed in the world of cars, one of his passions. There he would ascend to general manager at age 28, when moved to San Francisco, Córdoba.

In that city, he developed a relationship with who would be, years later, one of the most important sports journalists in Argentina and one of his harshest critics, Dante Panzeri, who was still working on “La Voz de San Justo”. After eating, Panzeri would pick him up to go together to the Ferrasi Café “which was half raspy and that’s why in the town we called him“ La Bolsa de Comercio ”and played tute or chinchón.

The passion for Boca was born with that glorious tour of Europe in 1925 whose news was coming to the town of Humberto Primo, and he would see him every time he could travel to Buenos Aires as Ford manager and also, he signed up to run three races in Santiago del Estero –than Panzeri helped him find advertising support- and he was able to mix with Oscar Gálvez, who later became captain of his team, “Los Pumas de Armando”.

With Panzeri they would meet again later in Buenos Aires. Armando went to live there in 1943 and the journalist went to work in the editorial office of the magazine “El Gráfico”, but the relationship was broken, according to Armando, “because Panzeri asked me to help a player, Pedro Rodríguez, but I I never got used to lending money and he was in need. Do favors, yes, but money, no. He was the most rigorous critic that I had and attacked almost all my acts as president of Boca, but I never doubted his journalistic honor. ”

Armando himself told the magazine “El Gráfico” in one of his last interviews that his highest point of disagreement with Panzeri was in 1963 “when he said that it was not convenient for Santos to come to Buenos Aires to play against Boca for the final of the Copa Libertadores because the players would break Pelé. I was watching him at my house, I ran away, grabbed the car and without respecting traffic lights, I reached Alem and Viamonte, where the old Canal 7 was and because of the rush, on the corner I ran into a taxi driver, who was already getting off with a bar iron but luckily he recognized me. When Panzeri saw me behind the scenes he said that I was in the studio and that he was inviting me for the next show because I didn’t have time anymore. That angered me the most, I went into the study, ignored the hand that Panzeri offered me and said some things out of place and it cost me a serious judicial problem and for two years I had to ask the judge for permission to leave the country. That day, next to Panzeri was Ernesto Lazzatti, DT champion with Boca in 1954, when I was president and I said “you are a traitor”, something very serious and if I regret anything in my life, it is to have told him that because he is a gentleman ”.

In a December 1963 edition of the newspaper “El Día” de La Plata, Panzeri was released against Cassius Clay because in a traffic incident he boasted that he earned $ 50 million a year from a police officer. “I think the most similar version that we have in Argentina of Cassius Clay is Alberto J. Armando, whose earnings I suppose are greater than Clay’s. They are both puppets of their respective languages. Both of them, rather than thinking out loud, seem to think with their tongues out. And Clay’s disrespect on the road … has a more absolute comparison among us, also due to the repercussion of sports in society, in the president of Boca who is governed by the same rule of law as Clay: “I am champion and I have money “and if he is not a champion … well,” I have money “, says Matías Bauso in his book” Leadership, decency and wines “.

Of so many times that he went to see Boca and already settled in Buenos Aires, his friend Antonio Llach offered him to go as treasurer of the list that was presented in the 1949 elections, but they lost to Daniel Gil. “I told myself at the time that I would not return to club politics but in 1953, when I returned from a trip to Sweden. They were waiting for me with Boca flags and it was to propose me as a candidate and the promoters were three glories of the club like Ludovico Bidoglio, Segundo Médice and Ramón Mutis“Armando recalled. Again they were going to compete against Gil “but they said that Perón supported him and I did not want problems with the president. I called Luis Elías Sojit, advertising producer for my team and as he had reached influential people, I asked him to find out and he told me “the general does not get into Boca’s intern”. I accepted and we won by scandal, ten thousand votes of difference.

Sojit was the creator, along with Pedro Fiore, of the name of the team “Los Pumas de Armando” in which Oscar Gálvez, the brothers Emiliozzi, Victor García, Daimo Bojanich and Saenz Valiente, among others, ran. The campaign jingle was the tango “Boca Juniors”, by Rodolfo Sciamarella performed by Miguel Caló and his orchestra. When Armando assumed the presidency in December 1953, Boca was in one of the worst moments in history. He had not been a champion since 1944 and had been saved from relegation, in 1949, on the last date. Only Miguel Baiocco, from Estudiantes de La Plata and Iseo Fausto Roselló, from Nacional de Montevideo, arrived with a former glory as club player, Ernesto Lazzatti, as DT, and with the return of striker “Pepino” Borello, who was on loan in Chacarita, although Armando had his first attempt to relaunch the team trying to convince “Nene” Héctor Rial, who played for Real Madrid, to return, although without success.

Boca was champion in 1954 and in 1955 (with the arrival of Ernesto “Tito” Cuchiaroni, from Tigre, and Juan José Pizzuti) he was first when the coup d’etat of the so-called “Liberating Revolution” arrived in September. “I had to step aside for the investigation of my company. I was never a Peronist but they identified me with Perón and that’s why we lost the 1955 title, “I say it without false modesty.”

How could it be otherwise, and without being a Peronist, Armando knew how to live with Perón. Already in 1952, before coming to the Boca presidency, and thanks to bridges he built with people with influences in power, Armando managed to sell 681 Falcon cars to the Federal Police when the institution had already arranged everything with Mercedes Benz for five thousand dollars per unit. “I offered the Falcons for two thousand dollars plus a spare parts department included in the final price. For that operation, they should have rewarded me, but when Perón fell, I spent 49 days in jail, with the company intervened, but they could not verify any irregularity ”. Before, he had informally accompanied a government delegation, from Peronism, to visit the three big Detroit auto companies (Ford, Chevrolet and Chrysler).

For 1959, Armando decided to return to the Boca presidency, although now without his friend Llach, retired. He won the elections and a new era began, in which the leader would appear in all its glory. For 1960 he hired Roma and Marzolini de Ferro, in a career that would have the presence of international stars with the aim of promote the so-called “Soccer Show”, together with the then president of River Plate, Antonio Vespucio Liberti. In fact, it was the first to understand in Argentina the importance of winning the Copa Libertadores and managed to reach the final in 1963, when he lost to Santos de Pelé.

He went to look for Brazilian players like Orlando, Valentim, Dino Sani or the Uruguayan Pepe Sasía. The coach Vicente Feola, world champion with Brazil in Sweden 1958, was hired personally, but first he went through the offices of the then president of the Brazilian Confederation, Joao Havelange. “I asked him for permission to do things, but Havelange, a gentleman, told me not to bother me, he called him himself and organized the meeting. Feola practically put together the Boca team that José D’Amico took to the title in 1962, in a very fruitful decade for Boca at the local level although he was unable to crown him at the international level.

Also around that time, Armando wanted to bring Norberto Menéndez from River, but Liberti refused: “Anyone but Boca”. “So, I went to see Luis Seijo, who was president of Huracán and told him to act as a bridge. Menéndez then played in Huracán and the following year, 1964, he arrived in Boca ”.

The sixties would be those of the accentuation of cynicism and caudillismo and the Copa Libertadores, the ideal setting for both. If Boca won six local titles in the decade (1962, 1964, 1965, the 1969 and 1970 Nationals and the 1969 Argentina Cup), the South American tournament would resist it until after the mid-1970s.

Over the years, Armando said that if he admired José Amalfitani “Because out of nowhere, he did what he did with Vélez Sársfield”, and he also had great regard for the then president of Independiente, Herminio Sande, for being “smarter than the rest”, in relation to an episode related to the Copa Libertadores in 1965.

After falling in the 1963 final against Santos, Boca returned to qualify for the Copa Libertadores semifinal in 1965 against Independiente, who as champion of 1964, came directly to that instance. It was decided that both games would be played at the Monumental and in the first leg, the reds won 2-0 and the xeneizes, 1-0 in the return leg. They went to a third game that ended 0-0 and Independiente went to the final for the goal difference.

But then, the Boca leadership found out that two Reds players had been registered after the end (Ricardo Elbio Pavoni and Roque Avallay) and protested before the South American Confederation (CSF), but the latter agreed with Independiente by the votes of the treasurer, the Peruvian Teófilo Salinas Fuller (later president) and the secretary Daniel Piscicelli, radical and fan of Racing, who was later declared by Boca “person not pleasant”. AFA President Raul H Colombo voted for Boca.

What circulated is that on a Thursday of Easter, at dawn, the Independent treasurer, José Epelboim and the leader Victor López, entered the AFA and corrupted everything. Salinas left his vote in a signed envelope just before leaving Ezeiza for Lima. “It was the most rogue thing they did to me in football. When I found out, I ran away but I was late and the plane was already taxiing, which I celebrate because it would have made a great scandal but that enmity of mine with Salinas was tragic for Boca because it hurt us in the Copa Libertadores, “commented Armando later, who He had a special way of seeing things, such as when he sent an emblematic player of his, Antonio Rattín, a telegram to London when he learned that several Argentine players were rebelling against DT Juan Carlos Lorenzo shortly after playing the 1966 World Cup In that telegram I told him that if he did not accept directives, he will not play in Boca anymore. “They can eliminate us in the first round but there has to be order, organization and discipline,” he said in an interview to his cousin, the popular TV host, Nicolás Mancera.

In 1962 Boca reached an agreement to acquire Lavallol Arsenal, founded in 1948 and created to participate in the Evita Tournaments, and which joined the AFA in 1952. In 1964, in the middle of the agreement, he promoted to First C and stopped wearing the yellow and brown shirt to directly wear Boca’s . The director was Adolfo Pedernera. Ángel Clemente Rojas, “Rojitas” and Rubén Magdalena came to play on that team. In 1967 he came to play Reclassification to ascend to First B, and dissolved in 1968.

In 1963 he bought a property of 50,173 square meters, for 13 million pesos, which he called “The candle” (it stopped being used in 1991 and was sold in 2005) and it was used for training and concentration of the squad and had no problems hiring former River players as DT, as Adolfo Pedernera or Alfredo Di Stéfano. Both were champions.

One of the most important events of Armando’s tenure in his second twenty-year term as head of Boca (1960-1980) was that of the Ciudad Deportiva, a pharaonic work begun on September 3, 1965, on the southern waterfront. The idea was six islands connected by bridges and up to 30 hectares were built that included an amphitheater for 1,200 people, confectionery, restaurant, drive-in theater, soccer, tennis and basketball courts, two swimming pools, a fishing sector, and were reached lay the piles for a new stadium that was to be inaugurated on May 25, 1975 “at 11 am” but the economic crisis of that time (Rodrigazo) devoured the attempt and over the years, those lands were sold.

This stadium was designed to host the 1978 World Cup and to “100,000 seated spectators”. And what happens if it rains? ”A journalist spurred him on. “Nothing happens. A gigantic sliding roof made of plastic material will be activated and will allow the game to be played ”. “In the opening match, Boca has a guaranteed victory because they will play the First against the Third, so we cannot lose.”

The Sports City and the stadium had been planned since 1954, after the expansion of the middle class. He had thought of it for the Yellow House, but the Municipality of Buenos Aires awarded it to a cooperative to build houses. But Armando did not give up and did a survey of the entire city to find a place until near the monument to Lola Mora, the engineer José Luis Delpini, who was with him in the car, said “this is the place! ” “I thought I was crazy,” Armando told El Gráfico in 1965, “I only saw water, but he explained that the SEGBA plant in front of us had also been built on stilts, gaining ground on the river.”

It moved all kinds of business and political influences. His friendship with Carlos Perette, declared xeneize, radical and Argentine vice president of Arturo Ilia, helped a lot and managed to get the National Congress to grant Boca that sector of the river 500 meters in front by 1,300 deep on the Costanera sur and on 28 / 12/1964, Law 16575 was enacted and Boca promised to carry out its promises in ten years.

To help finance the works, the Ilia government issued decree 1025 that allowed Boca to issue a raffle, “The Crusade of the Stars”, in three series of 400,000 numbers each, at 27,700 pesos, and the club also issued bonds assets that would function as publicly traded shares and sales of fertilizers were advanced to boxes, stalls for 25 years and last but not least, Armando raffled a truck (Ford, Dodge or Chevrolet) and a set of covers, among the truckers who donated land .

The first pile of the new stadium was placed on May 25, 1972 with the assistance of the de facto president Alejandro Agustín Lanusse and there the architect Carlos Costa told details: in addition to the 100,000 people, it could be expanded to 118,000, parking for 10,000 cars , helicopter, and launch for boats, 1,200 posts for journalism, 30 radio booths and 10 for TV and all adapted for color TV. And he even created a motor racing team, the Blue and Gold, organized tours in a convertible Ford Falcon, and made the campus pose for photos in striking yellow suits in front of the covered pool.

“Great works are the heritage of dreamers and madmen”, Armando told journalist Bernardo Neustadt once in “New Time.” “It seems to me that you dream more than you should,” the journalist replied. Just a year later, in May 1973, the stadium construction company, Christiani and Nielsen, informed the 40 workers that there was no more money to pay them and that the works were suspended until further notice.

That Sunday, May 25, 1975, there was soccer and Boca tied 0-0 with Newell’s, although the most important news was that the Argentine team won the title in Toulon with a goal from Valdano. Armando defended himself saying that Boca could not be held responsible for inflation of 996.89% between 1965 and 1974)

In 1979, Armando could not resist the official pressures of the dictatorship and everything passed into the hands of the Municipality. “I made a mistake at the Ciudad Deportiva. A tremendous mistake: having announced that on May 25, 1975 at 11 am Boca was going to open its stadium on one of the islands. I was hooked on that phrase. But I have mitigating factors. First, the great inflation caused by Rodrigazo, in the midst of construction. “Soon, a bag of cement came to cost more than the total price at which we had sold an audience,” he admitted.

Armando also had to do with the organization of the Summer Tournaments since in 1968 when he obtained the concession of the old “General San Martín” stadium from the Mar del Plata authorities. He leased it to Boca for ten seasons after negotiations which he attended accompanied by Di Stéfano as advisor.

Already entered the Seventies, Boca entered an important drought of titles, which increased in importance when, finally, River had managed in 1975 to break the 18-year streak without winning anything, achieving the two championships of the year, Metropolitan and National, which projected him to try to win his first Copa Libertadores in 1976. Armando needed a change then. He had bet on the former Real Madrid goalkeeper Rogelio Domínguez as DT, with whom Boca gave great shows but always fell in the end and then, the president of Boca realized that it was necessary to change, and made a remarkable rudder blow by betting on Juan Carlos Lorenzo for 1976, a great campaign with Unión de Santa Fe a year earlier. Boca became a much more pragmatic team, with players with a lot of experience and not only did they achieve the same as River when they won both tournaments in 1976, but the Nacional title was against the classic rival in the Cilindro de Avellaneda, but also, He was also able to win the Copa Libertadores, previously so distant, and against the same rival that won the previous final against River, the Cruzeiro of Brazil, and in 1978 he would repeat against Deportivo Cali. He would also win the Intercontinental Cup against Borussia Möchengladbach.

The title celebrations were impressive. In one of them, the archer Hugo Gatti he played as a center-forward and Armando had the luxury of kicking penalties against the exultant public xeneize in the stands. Armando used to give cars from his dealership to players, many times with his eyes closed, as when he paid Carlos Salinas twice, who told him that the money received had been stolen the first time.

Lorenzo’s cycle as DT in Boca lasted four years, although in 1979 he slowly declined. Just as in 1978 Boca was very close to achieving the feat of winning the Copa Libertadores and the Metropolitano, lost to Quilmes on the last date, in 1979 he fell in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia when it already seemed that by eliminating Independiente in three semifinal matches, glory was approaching again. That defeat was a fatal blow and ended a great cycle, and Lorenzo announced his departure to Racing Club.

In 1980, the Boca squad experienced the aftermath of the collapse of the empire, with defeats by goals, now with the former leader Antonio Rattín in the bank. Armando was on leave that year to avoid facing Rear Admiral Lacoste, a strong man of football in the last dictatorship, and closely linked to River. Elections were planned for the club in December and if two lists come there were leaders of the extraction of Armando (Pedro Orgambide and Luis Conde), Armando decided not to appear and support the landowner friend Miguel de Riglos, but he got only 16.41 percent of the votes. Martin Noel ended up prevailing and another stage began in Boca, with the arrival of Diego Maradona, something that Armando had warned would happen many years ago.

Federico Polak, former inspector of Boca in the Eighties, and author of the book “Armando a Macri”, defines Armando as “An influencer of show football since long before it actually existed in reality” and he affirms that “his helmsman for 22 years and his personalist style – he does not admit peers or work as a team – leave an empty leadership, unable to succeed him, four years after his retirement”.

“In a football team,” Armando said, “the coach is the boss, but the club president must have a great influence on the players. Every Thursday at noon I set up a table for thirty people in La Cabaña- Players came and alternated with political leaders and businessmen who fought to have a place in that food. On Saturdays at noon I would invite a player to my house, with his wife, girlfriend or mother. And we were going to eat at Veracruz. Then I took him in my car to his house. That is how he committed them to the cause of Boca and the team. ”

“Soccer,” insisted Armando, “has many surprises, and the taste of the coaches is highly debatable. When I went to look for Callá, the people of Vélez Sarsfield sold it to me with the condition of including Carmelo “Cholo” Simeone in operation. Our coach, José D’Amico, put the cry in the sky: «I don’t want it, I won’t put it». The same thing happened to me when Adolfo Pedernera asked Pardo. In Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata was Rogel, with a huge ink stain on his behavior, and I had to bring him against Adolfo’s opinion. Years later Juan Carlos Lorenzo told me that he needed Salas, a wing from Newell’s and I got it by adding Zanabria on the pass. I brought the news to Lorenzo and he did not like it: “You do what you want, but I do not need Zanabria.” History says that those who made great campaigns in Boca were Simeone, Rogel and Zanabria ”.

Armando was also able to describe his way of running a club, in an interview with the magazine “El Gráfico”: “My style of leadership was different, I marked the presidential authority. At Board meetings, I listened to everyone, but I never agreed to stretch the exhibitions until dawn: the same can be said in three or five minutes. An hour of session ends in something productive, when talking for five or six hours confusion prevails. I was accused of dictatorial management, and I say that I am a democratic man, affiliated with the Union of the Democratic Center and a lifelong conservative.”

Although he was always around political and economic power, Armando went on to say that for Boca “I lost three fortunes earned with cars. The first was for dedicating twelve hours a day to the sports city believing that everything was fine in my dealership but there were unfair people and after 46 years I had to leave Ford and start again with a million dollar loan from Chrysler to to move me to Dodge. The second was in 1977, when I dedicated myself to winning the Copa Libertadores and I had a great displeasure with my first wife because I sold a flat on Avenida del Libertador to put money in the club. And the third was in the eighties, a little for Boca and a little for the Tablita de Martínez de Hoz ”.

Armando was first married to Ester Borra, from whom he separated, and remarried to María Mercedes Crespo. And he had a daughter, although from a third couple. Many came to think that the “Jota” of his middle name was Jacinto, but in truth it is a leader of Hurricane named Jacinto Armando.

Died December 27, 1988 and twelve years later, in 2000, La Bombonera, who was previously called Camilo Cichero, was renamed after the decision of the then president of Boca Mauricio Macri, who knew him well because he had been a partner of his father Franco in the automotive business .