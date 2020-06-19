Alberto & García returns with a new album under his arm: Flores Negras which will be released in early September. Before that, we can listen to “Summer”. The fourth preview of the album that we have been able to discover after “Elefante”, “El Milagro” (with Tulsa) and the bolero “Verdad de la Buena”. All of them, already available on all digital platforms.

Her new single, ‘Verano’ will be released with the change of season

“Summer” offers us the facet of the Asturian septet closest to Anglo-Saxon sounds. We find a song that explores the wide palette of Rock-Pop with soul and electronic airs. With great importance of electric guitars, percussions and winds. “Summer” helps us to gradually complete the pieces of the puzzle that will be Black Flowers and put a soundtrack at the beginning of the summer season. In fact, its launch is scheduled for the exact day and time when summer begins. That is, on Saturday, June 20 at 11:43 p.m. At which time it will be available on all digital platforms.

For Alberto & García, it has been two years of great musical intensity, with an extensive tour that has taken them to some of the most important stages in the entire Spanish geography, including festivals such as Mad Cool, Gigante, Granada Sound, Sonorama Rivera, Songs For An Ewan Day, Prestoso, Ribeira Sacra or Monkey Week SON Estrella Galicia. In all of them they have presented their latest -up to now- record works: the long duration El Buen Salvaje (Boomerang Discos, 2018) and the EP Fenómenos Paranormales (Boomerang Discos, 2019), which included their applauded version of “Acalorado” by Los Devils.

This 2020 Alberto & García are again under the command of producer Toni Brunet (Coque Malla, Quique González) to record an album that will be released in early September. Recorded in Estudio B (Bernardo Calvo, Pedro Cazorla) and Audiomatic Studio in Madrid and mastered by Isaac Rico at Estudios Metropol.

So let’s enjoy Alberto & García’s “Verano” until the rest of the black flowers arrive.