Alberto Gaitero hangs the bronze in the category of -66 kilos

04/16/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Alberto Gaitero achieved the second medal for the Spanish team in the European judo that started this Friday in Lisbon, after hanging the bronze in the category of up to 66 kilos by beating Serbian Strahinja Buncic in the play-offs final.

Piper, number 9 in the world rankings, had to wait for the “gold technique & rdquor; to defeat by “waza-ari & rdquor; to the Balkan judoka, in a fight that was complicated for the Spanish with the two almost consecutive penalties that he received in the middle of the contest.

A circumstance that did not prevent the 24-year-old from Valladolid from continuing to try and trying, although it was not until the “golden technique & rdquor; when Alberto Gaitero achieved the “waza-ari & rdquor; that allowed him to climb to the third step of the podium.

Medal that confirmed the excellent state of form that the Spanish judoka is going through, which this year the gold medal was already hung at the Tel-Aviv Grand Slam, as well as the silver at the Antalya Grand Slam (Turkey), where Alberto Gaitero only lost in the final to the Japanese Hifumi Abe.