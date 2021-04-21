Alberto, former contestant of ‘MasterChef 8’, reveals that his partner Saray almost set fire to the house where everyone slept

Every fan of MasterChef will remember the passage of Saray carrillo for issue number eight. He had a moment in the program that went viral on social networks for serve an uncooked bird (plumage included) to the jury.

This was considered a lack of respect by the Thursdays of the contest and caused the expulsion of Saray of MasterChef 8. One of his old colleagues, Alberto, who was at the gates of the final duel of that edition, has spoken on the program Va de tele, about the last night that the Andalusian happened with them.

Everyone participants sleep in the same house and those expelled leave the next morning, the day after they have left the kitchens. “We were going to make dinner and she decided to make her dinner on her own and not having dinner with us “, Alberto explains and adds” when we were in the living room, I remember José Mari saying: ‘oysters here it smells a bit burned‘”.

“José Mari goes to the kitchen and sees a meter and a half flame above the counter. Saray had left a rag on top of the ceramic hob, not the fire, which had caught fire and I was burning the wood upstairs from the kitchen. We were on the verge of burning ourselves in the house, “the story continues.

Those who were in the house must have taken A good fright and Alberto confirms that the first thing they thought was that Saray’s indignation had led her to try to “set everyone on fire.”

However, the finalist admits that it was accidental: “Surely he did it without wanting to. He left the cloth there and it caught fire, but the doubt will always remain. In fact we went to ask him. We sent Ivan just in case, who was the strongest, and she said it was accidental, so you have to believe it. “

Despite his words, Alberto remains in doubt about Saray’s true intentions. “I think it was a little indignant with everything in general and paid with us, that in the end we were the one he lived with, “he ended up saying.