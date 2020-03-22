Alberto Fernández: “With the State of Siege we do not solve the problem”

President Alberto Fernández He again questioned those who violated mandatory quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and targeted those who left the country after quarantine was decreed. “More than 20 thousand people left Argentina when I warned them that there was a pandemic, and part of those are those who demand that we bring them urgently, we must end that, “he said.

After criticizing those who do not comply with the quarantine, he decided to highlight those who do. “The vast majority of Argentines are at home letting time pass as they can,” he said. In addition, he counted the number of detainees there were over the weekend due to breach of isolation. “We initiated criminal actions against 2,000 people in a single day and we kidnapped more than 300 cars,” he said.

The Head of State reviewed the measures his government is taking and the monitoring of the crisis operation that he is carrying out through his ministers, the security forces and the Army: “Hopefully this cursed virus will educate us. Make us understand that there is no place for the living, “he said and stated: “It is not the fight of a president, it is the fight of society, I do not fight for the economy, I fight for the lives of the people.”

“All I ask is that you follow the law. There is a decree of necessity and urgency in force. The Argentina of the living and the rogues does not exist any more at this time and I hope that it does not exist any more ”, he assured. Fernández said he is concerned “about the lack of apprehension that exists with the other” since “we do not know who of us is infected, who is with the virus.” In this tune he also held: “It is an opportunity that we have. It will hurt a lot. Because the pandemic has not yet found its maximum expression. ”

On the other hand, he referred to the measures implemented to prevent Codiv-19 from proliferating. “In those countries that did not foresee the dimension of contagion, it occurred at such a high speed that the health system could not contain the attention,” he said, while remarking: “The contagion is going to happen, we are not going to be able to avoid it, in our house the contagion will be slower and as it is slower we will be able to attend to people. The slower the contagion, the greater the possibility of attenuating and of the virus killing being much less.“

The head of state emphasized the explanation of the contagion curve and the importance of people complying with the mandatory quarantine. “By slowing down contagion, we have the resources to serve people. Thats the secret. That is flattening the curve ”, he specified.

Interviewed on Telefé by journalist Gerardo Rozín about the possibility of decreeing the State of Siege, the president rejected it, and assured: “I would not want to get to that, I would speak very badly of Argentine society”. Along these lines, he explained that this control task is in the hands of the security forces and that those who cannot explain what they are doing on the street will be arrested and made available to a judge.

To graph how Argentina is going through the pandemic, Fernández said: “We are writing the play on stage. Because it is a virus that we did not know and we are seeing how contagion slows down. It is an experience that we are seeing on the go. ”

The President stressed that they could “take the measures on time” to “flatten the curve”. “We have to keep doing it. It is impossible to say where we are standing because we do not know. “ In addition, he repeated the concept of fighting against an invisible enemy. “We are fighting with an invisible army. We don’t know where the virus is, how it spreads, and where it gets into. What we know is that if we lock ourselves in, the possibilities of spreading it are much less, ”he said.

Fernándes said that at this time “the quarantine is practically full” and stressed that the main problem of compliance “is in the most humble neighborhoods.” “God gave us the opportunity to know what happened to others before and gave us the opportunity to take preventive measures that others did not take,” he explained.

With respect to this problem they are facing, he announced that on Monday he will meet with the Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, and with the mayors of the second and third cordons of Cornwall to evaluate what logistics they need to deploy control and preventive measures. . He explained that “The epicenter of the problem is in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and its surroundings” and that the number of infected in this sector is “70%” with respect to the total.

He also said that the government must prepare “for when the power strengthens” and that it is going to need the Army to “become fully involved in logistics.” “We need to spend time on that and not on those who are on the street irresponsibly.”

In another section of the interview, he said that they are “buying artificial respirators” to condition the hospitals and that they are prepared for the spike in infections that the pandemic can cause. And he left a statement that sought to generate tranquility among the Argentines. “I think the problem is more or less controlled. You have to prepare in the best possible way for what is to come, “he said.

Regarding the impact that the mandatory quarantine will have on the Argentine economy, the President was clear about the order of priorities that his government has at this time. “The urgency is not the economy. Urgency is people’s lives. The economy is going to slow down. Have no doubts. And the state has to start giving answers. And those answers will come ”he sentenced. “We are not going to be able to avoid standing in the economy. We are going to have to face it among all ”, he added.

In reference to the economic measures that he will take in the short term, he anticipated that tomorrow they will unveil measures to help monotributistas, those who receive universal allowances, SMEs and small merchants. “We are going to spend what is necessary so that people are calm”, Held.

Finally, he left a message explaining his actions at this time of crisis. “I know that this decision I made (in reference to mandatory isolation) is complicating the lives of many people, but I am also saving the lives of many of them,” he said.