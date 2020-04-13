Alberto Fernández has already decided to help the municipalities of the conurbano that cannot face their payroll of public employees as a consequence of the drop in tax collection caused by the mandatory quarantine and its profound effects on the national economy. The president will rescue all the mayors who prove the tacit bankruptcy of their accounts and will not make any distinction regarding their party membership.

The financial emergency mechanism to the municipalities of the conurbation may be implemented through Contributions from the National Treasury (ATN) or from national funds that are derived directly to the accounts of the communes that are in perpetual red due to the low collection of municipal taxes.

The assistance of the national administration will also include the Province of Buenos Aires, which bears the greatest weight in the social containment of the coronavirus, and its current public spending is out of date with respect to what it receives from secondary federal co-participation.

Alberto Fernández ratified his commitment to support with fresh funds the municipalities of the conurbano in virtual bankruptcy during a conclave that starred with the mayors Juan Zavaleta (official of Hurlingham) and Jorge Macri (opponent of Vicente López) in the fifth of Olivos.

The President bet on mandatory quarantine as a social method to contain the coronavirus. This health strategy caused economic consequences that are perceived in an extraordinary way in the deprived neighborhoods of the suburbs. The confinement ended with the changas and informal jobs and multiplied the financial and food needs of millions of Argentines living below the poverty line.

From this perspective, Alberto Fernández strengthened food assistance -with an increase in the budget items by 2 billion pesos-, Universal Aid per Child (AUH) doubled, retirements and pensions doubled, 300 million were decentralized pesos to municipalities to buy fresh food and hygiene items, and a bonus of 10,000 pesos was granted through ANSES (Emergency Family Income) that will be received by at least 6 million beneficiaries.

“Right now I am not worried about the fiscal deficit. My only concern is that what they have less does not suffer more because of quarantine ”, the president explained to Infobae.

“Will the emergency aid continue in May?” Asked this medium.

-Yes. We will have time to review public accounts, income and public expenses. We are now in an emergency, and resources must be used to mitigate the emergency as far as we can– Answered Alberto Fernández from Olivos.

A few days ago, the institutional leadership of Together for Change requested a virtual interview with Alberto Fernández. The president ruled out – for now – a formal meeting with the opposition and decided to deepen his unilateral ties with legislators Mario Negri and Luis Naidenoff, the. head of government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the governors Gerardo Morales (Jujuy) and Rodolfo Suárez (Mendoza), and the mayors Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero), Néstor Grindetti (Lanús) and Jorge Macri (Diego Valenzuela ).

Alberto Fernández accepts the institutional role of the opposition, but believes that Patricia Bullrich (head of the PRO) and Alfredo Morales (leader of the Radical Civic Union) exceed the forms and they do not favor the climate of political dialogue that Olivos tries to maintain with Together for Change.

“I speak to Negri and Naidenoff. They anticipate the terms of the quarantine. And I work a lot with Rodríguez Larreta, Valenzuela, Grindetti and Macri. They are from the opposition, and I understand their role in the democratic system. But they in turn know the magnitude of the crisis, and are not seeking political advantage. So I prefer to talk to them, “said the president to this media.

In the privacy of Olivos, Alberto Fernández questions the opposition perspective of Bullrich and Cornejo. And he was left with little flavor when he finished his last conversation with Mauricio Macri. If you call him, he will answer again. But it will be a courtesy. He no longer expects anything from his predecessor at the Casa Rosada.