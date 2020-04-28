After speaking yesterday with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera, Alberto Fernández sent a WhatsApp last night to the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou. It sought to begin to repair the disagreements generated with neighboring countries by un diplomatic declarations on their part and, incidentally, by decisions that now in Olivos they assure that they were “a mismanaged mistake”, “a misstep of the Chancellery”.

The Uruguayan president answered immediately and asked for a conversation as soon as possible. Within a few hours of that exchange, at 10 am today, both leaders were already talking, alone, through a videoconference.

The spokesmen for Fernández and Lacalle Pou agreed on much of the official information they gave. In both cases they said that the focus of the dialogue that lasted half an hour was focused on talking about the pandemic situation and on the need to “complement the work on health matters.”

“The conversation was cordial,” he told Infobae Aparicio Ponce de León, spokesman for the Uruguayan. “The link between (Alberto) Fernández with the Lacalle family and with the Uruguayan president is close,” he assured. Juan Pablo Biondi, the Argentine presidential spokesman.

However, they differ in that the noise caused by the attitude of the Argentine Foreign Ministry was discussed during a working meeting within Mercosur, when it officially transmitted its decision to withdraw from trade negotiations with other nations, as planned after the end of the EU-Mercosur agreement, after learning about the difficulties South Korea posed at the negotiating table.

In this regard, the official statement from Argentina says that both presidents “They committed to deepen joint work within the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to correct the asymmetries of the region. Both leaders will instruct their chancellors to advance in this regard. ” And Fernández stressed that “Argentina and Uruguay must help to find a regional logic in Mercosur.” Even more: “The decision is not to leave MERCOSUR but to make it bigger, with more members.”

For its part, Uruguay preferred not to mention what was said about it. “There was talk of the pandemic and also of Mercosur,” said the Lacalle Pou spokesman, but they did not want to give details. And he recalled the words that the Uruguayan president pronounced on March 1 in his inauguration speech.

Regarding the EU-Mercosur agreement, he said that “the processes started must be terminated; if they are not finished, they generate disbelief. The political sign of each of the members of Mercosur should not matter. In order to strengthen our common interests, we must leave it aside to the specific issues of each country. If we leave aside these ideological questions that can differentiate us, the bloc will be strengthened in the international concert ”.

And about the future of Mercosur, he expressed that “the region, Mercosur must be strengthened and, at the same time, the block must be made more flexible so that each partner can advance in bilateral processes with other countries. We must finish the processes and internalize the treaty signed by Uruguay and Mercosur with the European Union. “In this regard, it is good to remember that the Argentine president has already spoken out against the possibility that the Mercosur countries have bilateral trade agreements.

Anyway, and although in Argentina it seems that there is an attempt to dismiss the differences, in Uruguay they seek to show that they do not refuse dialogue, but that many conversations are still needed to settle the differences.

Close to Fernández, meanwhile, they do not rule out that in the coming days there will also be a dialogue by videoconference with Mario Abdo Benítez, “with whom has the best relationship since the Paraguayan president agreed to coordinate with us the conditions of the flight where Evo Morales left Bolivia , who needed to load fuel in Paraguay ”.