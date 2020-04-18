Alberto Fernández spoke with Emmanuel Macron about the impact of COVID19 in France and in Europe, its implications at the global level, and expressed Argentina’s solidarity in the face of the tragedy that this pandemic implies for the French country.. “This quarantine finds us in a very difficult context of recession and indebtedness,” the president told his French colleague. And added: “From the State a great effort is made pondering health and public education.”

The head of state spoke with a French colleague from his office in the Olivos estate, and next to him was Leonardo Constantino, future ambassador of Argentina in Paris. Alberto Fernández thanked Macron for his support in the negotiations with the IMF and the Casa Rosada’s decision to postpone the compulsory payment due in May to the so-called Paris Club.

Alberto Fernández, like most members of his political generation, have read Alberto Camus, the brilliant Gallic writer who died 60 years ago. Camus wrote La Peste, and the Argentine president quoted it during the conversation he had with Macron.. “The world faces a dilemma and together we will advance with this common vision. Plagues kill people and expose the soul ”, paraphrased the president.

Macron thanked Alberto Fernández for his signs of solidarity, adding: “We are suffering very strongly from this epidemic (the last official party in France assures that 19,323 people have already died), we made decisions to close places of social and economic exchange, but we are going to end confinement with intermediate rules to reach the summer (July 21). We don’t know how long the crisis will last, but we do know the extent of the economic and social crisis to come. “

Alberto Fernández and Macron have already entered into a personal and political relationship that began when both leaders buried their respective ideological prejudices. The Argentine president thought that Macron was a product of political marketing that was trying to put Europe close to the center-right boutique and with a quick fold to the United States. His French colleague, on the other hand, considered that Alberto Fernández ruled in the shadow of Cristina Fernández and had a populist program dependent on Venezuela, Russia, Cuba and Iran.

But the prejudices began to melt after a long talk that both heads of state held when Mauricio Macri was still occupying the Casa Rosada. And the thaw ended with the informal gathering they held in Jerusalem and the official lunch served with diplomatic care at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Alberto Fernández finds Macron as one of his main European allies regarding negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Mercosur-EU Union treaty and the Paris Club. Macron was key in getting the IMF to support the country in its next negotiation with foreign bondholders operating on Wall Street.

In addition to this common agenda, the two presidents are united by the Bolsonaro factor. Alberto Fernández will never forgive that a son of Bolsonaro attacked his son Estanislao on social networks, and Macron will never forget that the Brazilian head of state himself mocked his wife Brigitte.

When the pandemic crisis ends, Macron will most likely arrive in Buenos Aires on an official visit. The process of formalizing the Mercosur-EU treaty, the negotiation of the debt with the Paris Club and the relaunch of certain trade agreements between the two countries are pending. If foreign policy recovers its rhythm, Alberto Fernández will receive Macron at the Casa Rosada towards the end of the year, or they may meet at the United Nations General Assembly at the end of September.

Everything will depend on the pandemic and its global health effects.