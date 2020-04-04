The Argentine territory has been kept in mandatory isolation since March 19. That’s what he decreed Alberto Fernández to try to contain the advance of the coronavirus pandemic that affects a large part of the planet and Argentina. As much of the activities that could not continue to preserve the health of the public and its protagonists, football was canceled indefinitely.

This Saturday, in dialogue with the program Saturday Early, which is broadcast on Radio Miter, the President of the Nation was clear in his position on a possible return of First Division football and the same with the rest of the promotion categories.

“There are certain activities that are the ones that are going to suffer the most, which are soccer, cinema and theater. Football, out there without spectators, little by little can be made more flexible. With spectators it is impossible ”Fernández explained.

Faced with the query on whether it was analyzed as a viable measure that only in May the return of the most popular sport for all Argentines can be motorized, the first president was forceful in his response: “I do not know when they will be able to return, what I do know is that May is the worst month, where we expect the peak”.