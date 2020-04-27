President Alberto Fernández recalled this Monday the elections of April 27, 2003, when Nestor Kirchner He lost by two points with Carlos Menem but he was allowed to get to the Casa Rosada because the former La Riojan president got off after the ballot.

“A day like today, 17 years ago, together with Néstor Kirchner, we began to travel a path that changed Argentina and put it back on its feet. Argentines and Argentines know how to get up, because we have already done it many times. Let’s do it one more time, “Fernández wrote on his Twitter account.

The current head of state held the head of Cabinet between 2003 and 2008, when he resigned from his post – in the first months of Cristina Kirchner’s mandate – after the confrontation that the Kirchner government led with the agricultural sector by resolution 125, which applied increased the mobility of withholdings on soybeans.

The President was not the only one to remember him today. Her sister, Alicia, current governor of Santa Cruz, also referred to what the beginning of a new political stage in Argentina meant.

“A day like today, 17 years ago, Néstor Carlos Kirchner arrived at the Presidency of the Nation. In a totally adverse scenario, tinged with the most important economic and social crisis of the last decades, He was the first Patagonian President who called us to build a country of all and of all, for all and all, ”he expressed in his official Facebook account.

The Santa Cruz governor also published a message emphasizing the present. “Today as yesterday, with the strength of convictions and love, we continue working for a national and popular project, together with Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to include each of the Argentines and Argentines,” he wrote.

In the 2003 election neither Kirchner nor Menem reached 45% of the votes necessary to get the presidency in the first round. They were far from that percentage. The Patagonian took 22.5% of the votes and the La Riojan leader reached 24.5%.

The ballot was going to take place a month later, on May 18, but faced with what seemed to be an adverse scenario, Menem gave up competing in the second round and Kirchner was consecrated president.