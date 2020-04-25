The practical and also political mechanism it remains almost traced stage by stage, to extend -and slightly open- the quarantine, all tied to the dreaded peak of the pandemic. Alberto Fernández once again shared with the provincial chiefs the process to prolong social restrictions, based on the opinions of experts and in search of consensus or endorsement to formalize the announcement. It is not a path free of tension, but the photo of the President dialoguing with governors from Olivos and by videoconference is a sign of agreement for this third chapter of isolation. The other side is exposed by Congress: open and domestic political battles resonate there.

The decision to maintain the quarantine and to open by dripping, with chain agreements –national government, provinces and also municipalities– it has become a system of joint commitments. Broad political support has resulted decisive to support each step and as far as possible to give a certain national uniformity to the measures, which had started out somewhat disorganized, beginning with the suspension of classes. Similarly, the demands for partial flexibility were answered by the national government. with a countersignature mechanism from the district authorities.

That kind of joint venture agreements would also note some concern about signs of social fatigue, in addition to the already admitted difficulties in measuring the whole country in the same way. Local realities -especially from the interior- feed the “managed” scheme, but exist at the same time relaxations in fact and not only in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of large urban centers where they gravitate from serious housing problems to needs tied to the informal economy.

The problem is that at times, and at the same time as a consequence of ups and downs in collective moods, there is a pattern of greater movement in the streets, that is, of greater social contact, without this being the practical consequence of measures to revive slowly productive activity. A bad combination from the health and economic point of view.

In political terms, it is clear that they constitute a containment message the decisions shared by the President and the twenty-four districts, a scheme that is generally transferred to the municipalities. It is the image of the video conference broadcast yesterday, similar to the previous ones. Alberto Fernández with officials and Axel Kicillof, this time with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on screen, like the rest of the governors.

The President has recently had a similar dialogue with the heads of legislative blocs. It’s more: with some of them, in addition to his own, he has had more reserved dialogues. However, in this case, it is not clear to what extent he is convinced or concerned by the lack of sessions of Congress.

There is something that constitutes objective data and there are also many gestures, by the ruling party and by the opposition, that indicate tensions and political demands. President it has ample terrain to move with Decrees of Necessity and Urgency, based on emergency laws prior to the pandemic. Some decisions formalized by way of decrees had express or implicit endorsement from the majority of the opposition. But The landscape has changed and, on the other hand, there are issues that make Congress unavoidable, starting with taxes..

How much presidential interest is there in reviving legislative activity and, more specifically, in some of the projects that are circulating? The question worries the opposition and in some cases the ruling party in different ways.. The Together for Change blocks unified their position in the session claim. And in the Front of All, the need to treat the tax on large estates or fortunes is insisted – after abandoning the idea of ​​targeting money laundering – and some modifications to Profits. The final texts have not yet been presented.

The type of sessions –or the characteristics they should have- exposes other pulse. The tension between the ruling party and the JxC – with footholds in legislators considered allies of the Front of All – is expressed above all in the discussion on face-to-face sessions, opposition claims, and virtual sessions, a position assumed differently by the ruling blocs in Deputies and in the Senate. It should not be tied to linear readings in these hours when the dispute includes accusations of cross operations.

The issue is political. From the presidency of the Lower House, and from the block headed by Máximo Kirchner, JxC is reproached having hardened the demand to meet in person when at first he seemed ready for the videoconference system. On the other side they remember that, strictly speaking, that was a talked-about alternative while even the ruling party itself suggested the possibility of meeting somewhere larger than the venue. The micro-stage of Ferro was reached when it was analyzed to suspend increases in rents and mortgage loan installments. Finally, everything was done by DNU: the President met the criteria of some officials and not of deputies.

Of course none of that is free of internal. Close to Sergio Massa and the Frente de Todos block they see fissures in the first line of the Together for Change interblock, whose expression would be how to meet. And from JxC, point to an official cadre pulled by the needs of Olivos but also by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. However, the fight in the Deputies has a more classic color between the ruling party and the opposition, while in the Senate the CFK game is not only notorious in front of the other blocks, but also and strongly at the internal level.

Last night, in an unusual way, the response of the Supreme Court to CFK’s request to obtain the endorsement of the highest instance of Justice to the virtual sessions was known. Court rejected the request and, as expected, pointed out that the way of meeting is a matter for the legislative body itself. In the ruling party, they interpreted that despite not giving explicit support, the court empowered the decision that each House finally makes. It was expected. In the forms, a regulatory matter. At bottom, an absolutely political issue.

Reading what happened of course outweighs the legal effect. The former president returned to the charge against the Court, recreated her construction of a conspiracy that combines economic and media interests, and exposed her central place in Congress and of enormous weight in the official armed forces.

Like everything these days, the focus is on the coronavirus. It is exposed by the President and his public and reserved contacts with the provincial, own and opposition chiefs. But Congress adds messages that transcend the organic discussions that are in sight. Complete the political photo.