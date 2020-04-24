Alberto Fernández went straight to the point. He assured that the social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed on March 19, and about to be extended for the third time, gave good results for now. That this Saturday will officially announce the extension until May 10 with the signing of the new decree. That “sanitary traffic lights” will be incorporated to measure the progress of the coronavirus in the provinces. And that the possibility of enabling leisure time in the open air for minors is under study.

And he immediately gave the floor to the governors, with whom he interacted one by one and in alphabetical order and from whom received strong support on the eve of the official announcement.

The President, as in the previous one of the previous decisions, secured in this way through a teleconference the political endorsement of the governors and the head of the Buenos Aires Government in the new phase of the quarantine, which in recent days began to incorporate the return of some activities gradually in at least nine provinces that register a slight evolution of the virus.

In fact, the governors had planned to issue a forceful statement after the meeting in support of the sanitary measures taken by the Casa Rosada to mitigate the impact of the virus that is threatening the planet. Some did so via social media, while the meeting was still averaging, such as Arabela Carreras and Omar Gutiérrez, from Río Negro and Neuquén.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency; The ministers Ginés González García and Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, and the Buenosairean governor, Axel Kicillof, in the room next to the quincho de Olivos that for almost a month has functioned as the room for virtual meetings, Fernández was confident of the decision to extend the isolation, which yesterday afternoon had finished reaching a consensus with the ratification of the committee of specialists summoned to Olivos.

Nine of the infectious diseases and epidemiologists who reached the fifth presidential with scientific data that confirmed, according to reports, that the contagion curve is progressing moderately, and that the famous “spike” would have slowed down due to the isolation effect from 20 of March.

Until this Friday, in the Government there were divergent visions around the possibility of enabling a time of outdoor recreation for minors, a suggestion that was also given yesterday by the specialists of the committee that advises the Casa Rosada and in which he crushed the UNICEF delegation that visited the president earlier in the week.

In Fernández’s environment they assured by these hours that he was still not convinced of the measure, despite the social demand and the suggestion of the experts. During the virtual meeting, the Government highlighted to the governors that it could be enabled in some provinces. “Not all of them,” sources familiar with the conversation remarked.

In the metropolitan area, for the moment, the initiative does not seem to have echo. At the national level, the measure “is under study.”

Greater Buenos Aires and the City are the two districts that most concern the national, Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires authorities.