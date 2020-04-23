Alberto Fernández ended the meeting he held with the committee of experts that advises him on health matters in the framework of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, the President met for more than two hours, during which time he heard the consensus reached by the doctors and scientists to continue with the mandatory isolation.

The Olivos residence was attended by Pedro Cahn (director of the Guest Foundation), Omar Sued (head of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases), Gonzalo Camargo (president of the Argentine Emergency Society), and specialists Angela Gentile, Gustavo Lopardo, Florence Cahn, Carlota Russ, Eduardo López and Luis Camera, in addition to the WHO / PAHO special ambassador, Mirta Roses. On the Government side, the Secretary for Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, was also present.

During the morning, the committee of expert epidemiologists He held a long working meeting in the Gray Room of the Ministry of Health with the ministers of Health of the provinces, as he has been doing since the health crisis that plagued the world began, seeking a consensus diagnosis to raise him to the President. Once the meeting is over, They left with Ginés González García to the Olivos Residence, where they presented the conclusions they reached and, it is discounted, they will advise that the compulsory isolation continue This was shown to be the most effective measure to flatten the COVID-19 infection and death curve.

Later, At 5:00 p.m., the head of state is scheduled to meet with social movements, the first that he has arranged since arriving at the Casa Rosada. They will be from Juan Grabois (CTEP) until the deputy Juan Carlos Alderete (Class and Combative Current), passing through the leaders Gildo Onorato (Movimiento Evita), Dina Sanchez (Frente Dario Santillan) and Norma Morales (Barrios de Pie) and the official Daniel Menendez (Undersecretary of Integration and Training Policies of the Ministry of Social Economy of the Ministry of Social Development); the group has not yet finished submitting the list of participants to the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Daniel Arroyo, the area minister, will be present, despite the fact that it failed to consolidate the best relationship with social organizations, which in many cases felt that their policies aimed at subtracting them from territorial power, in alliance with the mayors of the Frente de Todos in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

What you will hear there will surely go down a different lane than the advice of the expert committee. “Our axis will be to reactivate the popular economy with small works of social infrastructure and sanitation, which today are more urgent than ever to carry out an effective quarantine in the neighborhoods,” he anticipated. Infobae one of the participants.

He added that “food, health agenda and income are the basis for sustaining neighborhood isolation; for the economy to move, income has to be through work, not subsidies, because we have to go towards a universal wage income as it already happens in other countries. Incorporating work carries a floor of dignity ”.

Both meetings are prior to the announcement where the President will announce for how many more days the quarantine will continue, which will take place tomorrow, after a meeting of the National Cabinet in Olivos that has already started to be called.

The president must define not only how long the mandatory isolation will be extended, which could be another two weeks (until May 10), three weeks (until May 17) or four weeks (until May 25 inclusive, which is a holiday). The relaxation of provincial restrictions, if it can be successfully administered, may be the key to what comes.

The last scenario involves two full months of quarantine, and is preferred by expert epidemiologists, that in this way they would get Argentina to emulate the countries that were more demanding in terms of protection measures, such as Spain and Italy. Of course, in those countries, the number of infected and dead was notoriously more important, surely because they did not take Argentine precautions. That unknown, what is best for a country that has such a low number of infected, is a high hit within the Government, where some are more concerned than others about the consequences of the economic situation.