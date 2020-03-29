Alberto Fernández cited an interview that Pope Francis gave last week to send a strong message to businessmen who, with the advance of the coronavirus, decided to reduce their personnel.

“As I said in the G20, no one is saved alone. You have to be supportive, put yourself in the other’s place and help them. Some wretches forget those who work for them and fire them in the crisis. @Pontifex_es spoke to those miserable ones. Now I tell them that I will not let them do it “, The President expressed on his social networks.

The intervention of the head of state on this issue comes after Techint announced that it will fire 1,500 employees, but in the business world they consider it to be a message for all companies. since several are considering taking similar measures against the parate that the economy suffered due to the drastic prevention measures taken by the national government for the pandemic.