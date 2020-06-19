President Alberto Fernández affirmed this Friday that the coronavirus pandemic « changed the urgencies » of the national government that took office on December 10 of last year, and therefore « the priorities have been altered. »

« Argentina continues to have the same deficiencies as on December 10 and some became much more complicated as a result of the pandemic, which complicated absolutely everything« The president said in an interview with journalists from Radio Nacional.

In this sense, the President explained that he should have postponed sending the abortion law to Parliament due to the progress of the disease, but clarified that it remains on the post-pandemic agenda.

“The priorities remain the same, we must continue working to improve the conditions of equality, to give women the rights they have; I have not abdicated in sending the abortion law, at all, we simply postpone the shipment due to the urgency that we have today« He emphasized and added: « It is a pending issue in Argentina and I have not neglected it as an important lake to resolve. »

Among these altered priorities, to which the president refers, is the judicial reform. Fernández stated that he hopes to be able to send to Congress « in the next few days » the judicial reform project, at the same time that he remarked that he wants « Continue working deeply so that the Intelligence is dedicated to what has to be dedicated ».

« I hope that in the next few days I can send the reform so that the Argentine Federal Justice works better in all its jurisdictions, » said the president, who pointed out that he will « Work to have better Justice ».

The head of state also revealed that on Thursday he sent the statement from Cristina Caamano to be appointed director general of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI). « I want to continue working deeply so that Argentine Intelligence is dedicated to what it has to do, which is to preserve the interests of the country against other risks, which are not Argentines, no matter how they think, » he added.