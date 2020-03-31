Alberto Fernández does not have a conspiratorial view of power, but certain movements of the economic establishment caused him to be on guard to prevent his strategy of extending the mandatory coronavirus quarantine from being transformed into a political booby.

The president considers that there was “a conspiracy” to stop the extension of the quarantine due to its implications for the national economy and that this move had its continuity last night in the media demand to cut the political salaries of the Peronist government.

“I said it a thousand times, and I’m going to repeat it. First the life of the Argentines, then the economic results “, Alberto Fernández told Infobae from Olivos.

From the presidential perspective, the decision by Paolo Rocca – Techint’s owner – to fire 1,450 employees from their private construction works was an operation aimed at blocking the announcement of the extension of the quarantine. Alberto Fernández reached that conclusion by a data he obtained from the Ministry of Labor: Techint never sent the dismissal telegrams.

“They wanted to create a climate. That I summon them and that they suggest that I not extend the quarantine. I didn’t do it and I don’t plan to do it, ”added the head of state.

–Did you speak to Paolo Rocca?– Asked this medium.

-No. He called me and I did not answer him.

Given the presidential perspective on the dismissals ordered by Roca, which ultimately will not happen because the compulsory conciliation was issued, Infobae asked on Techint. “There was no conspiracy, we only applied a current agreement that placed the workers in a UOCRA fund,” explained a spokesperson for the most important business holding company in Argentina.

Rocca is a businessman with a lot of power and deep contacts in the economic and political fields. Alberto Fernández wanted to know if the CEO of Techint played alone or was accompanied by other protagonists of the local establishment. The president crossed a few words with Miguel Acevedo, head of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), and closed the circle.

Acevedo will arrive in Olivos today to ratify that the UIA supports the mandatory quarantine and also to warn that the economic situation will worsen if certain measures are not taken by the Peronist administration to prevent the Pandemic from burying the national productive apparatus.

In this context, Alberto Fernández will have the opportunity to advance to Acevedo a package of measures that are being designed or renewed to apply during and after the complete cessation of the mandatory pandemic. Those measures are:

1. Allow the purchase via internet with home delivery.

2. Allow small restaurants to be opened by reservation only to avoid further social contact.

3. Allow mining tasks (gold, silver and lithium) that are carried out in remote areas of Jujuy, Salta, Catamarca and with little social contact.

4. Promote public works in neighborhoods to avoid overcrowding and improve the purchasing power of its inhabitants. They will be small-scale ventures, what in the jargon is called “gutter cord”.

5. Renew exceptional financial aid in all its forms (AUH, retirees, pensioners, families).

6. Pay social assistance in installments (for example, the 10,000 pesos of ANSES) so that there is a constant income and, by the way, avoid crowds in banks and ATMs.

Alberto Fernández believes that these measures can be authorized or renewed during the second stage of the quarantine to benefit the social sectors hardest hit by the emergence of the coronavirus. A millionaire turn is also awaiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will take as its base the quota that Argentina contributes as a partner of this multilateral organization. It would come under the category of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and would be used to boost the national economy when the health crisis is over.

Alberto Fernández held a long video conference with the national governors (including Horacio Rodríguez Larreta) to explain the reasons behind the extension of the quarantine during April. On the other side of the screen, certain provincial leaders described the situation in their own states and proposed specific measures to mitigate the regional crisis, but there was absolute consensus when supporting the quarantine against the coronavirus pandemic.

In this coincidence space, the president was surprised by a proposal by Together for Change that aims to reduce the salaries of the political class in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Alberto Fernández -for now- discards that possibility, considers that it does not make sense for the amounts at stake, questions the use of an initiative that his Uruguayan colleague Luis Lacalle Pou is using as a model and does not stop thinking that it is linked to Rocca’s decision firing 1,500 Techint workers.

Alberto Fernández believes that the opposition’s proposal for a cut in national cabinet salaries added to Rocca’s labor move meant an unexpected alteration of the political truce agreed upon by the coronavirus pandemic. The president bets on keeping the official-opposition relationship in good condition, and commented in Olivos that he will do what is necessary so that the institutional truce does not erode over the days.

A difficult task when the pandemic has not yet shown its full capacity to harm, the economy languishes and social satiety is already crouched waiting for a false step in the fifth presidential term.