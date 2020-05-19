The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced on Monday a new 60-day extension in which workers cannot be fired “without just cause” or for “job loss” during the health and social crisis caused by the pandemic, after the first term in this regard signed in early April is close to expiring.

The Government has announced through a statement that in order to continue “implementing measures aimed at maintaining the income and employment of the population”, they have decided to extend for 60 days the prohibition to dismiss “without just cause” or “decrease of work”.

The measure, recalls the text, also prohibits suspending workers from their jobs for the same reasons, except those in which there is an individual or collective agreement, within the guidelines established by the Labor Contract Law.

In turn, the official note issued by the Government explains again that in the event of dismissals or suspensions that are not in accordance with the Government decree, these will be “without any effect” and labor relations “will remain in force with their actual conditions”.

It was April 1 when the Government announced the promulgation of this decree, days after Fernández asked “certain businessmen” that it was “time to earn less”, because in “such a crisis” no one could be stripped of their work .

He also warned that it would be “hard” on those who dismissed their workers and with those who broke “the maximum price agreement” or speculated to benefit at this “moment of extreme need.”

For its part, in its latest balance, the Ministry of Health of Argentina has confirmed 303 new cases, representing a global of 8,371 people infected by COVID-19; and nine additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 382.

