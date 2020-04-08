With the excuse of launching a plan to further protect older adults, Alberto Fernández spoke for four hours through the teleconference system with all the governors to begin to agree on the entrance to the second phase of preventive, social and compulsory isolation decreed last Thursday, March 19 and extended until Easter before the advance of the coronavirus in Argentina.

“The quarantine is not going to be lifted. Any new exception that is made is not to end the quarantine ”, the President stressed to the governors, as he was able to reconstruct this medium from official sources.

According to sources, Fernández was categorical in the decision to continue with the isolation, which has the approval of the committee of specialists, made up of renowned epidemiologists and infectious diseases, called by the Casa Rosada to face the pandemic in health issues. This Tuesday, the country added 87 new positive cases of COVID-19: the total is 1,715 infected.

In this line, the President asked to minimize “as much as possible” public transport. Even the medium and long distance. The borders, for example, will remain closed from Monday.

Minutes before 5 in the afternoon, the head of Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the Buenosairean governor, Axel Kicillof, entered the fifth of Olivos to participate in the virtual meeting in person with the head of state. Rodríguez Larreta did so accompanied by his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, who passed the official car of the head of the City meters before flanking the entrance to Calle Villate, and after putting on a chinstrap. And by Diego Santilli.

Rodríguez Larreta had presented the President several days ago with the plan to isolate older adults, who are part of the population at risk, who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods, where quarantine is difficult to implement due to overcrowded conditions. . There are governors who stated during the meeting the impossibility of implementation.

It was part of the first part of the virtual talk. The head of state stressed that the Buenos Aires administration had protocols to carry out the operations. And he said that they would give recommendations for the provinces to execute it “in their own way.” Rodríguez Larreta will announce the plan in the City in the next few hours. Kicillof would do the same in some districts.

The ministers Ginés González García and Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro also participate in the meeting.

Fernández wants to reach the weekend, on the eve of the end of the extension of this stage of the quarantine, with the accession of the largest number of sectors of politics and the economy to enter the second phase of isolation, which will continue in force with the same restrictions for society in general but with the easing of a handful of sectors that the Casa Rosada analyzes together with employers and unionism.

The opinion of the expert committee will be, in any case, again key to the presidential decision.

The main attention is paid to the city and the province of Buenos Aires, especially in the suburbs: 70% of the cases are concentrated there. In that data, the president crushed again in the virtual meeting. The government wants isolation to have strong compliance, particularly in those districts. On the contrary, there are provinces that have not yet registered positive coronavirus cases: Chubut, Formosa and Catamarca occupy that podium.

Río Negro, for its part, records community broadcasting: this was highlighted by its governor during the meeting.

Yesterday, in dialogue with the TN channel, Fernández had to anticipate that the quarantine “is not going to end.” Is that over the weekend, and after the chaos at the doors of the banks on Friday, the feeling of greater flexibility in isolation had flown over. It is what the Government wants to banish, beyond the pressure of the CGT and the UIA to achieve the opening of various sectors of the economy.

In fact, there are a handful of governors who have already demonstrated in favor of the continuation of the isolation, which was decreed on Thursday, March 19 by the president to try to stop the advance of the pandemic in the country. According to specialists, the decision, for now, had positive effects. In the Government there was concern that there is no social relaxation.

In this sense, the President dedicated his agenda from after 5 pm until late at night to virtual conversation, also accompanied by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, to try to seek the consensus of the governors to define the next end week which sectors may begin to leave, very little by little, the isolation.

In Olivos they realize that the extension could be at least another ten days.

There was, according to official sources, support at that level from the provinces. “We must fortify the quarantine,” said, for example, Ricardo Quintela, from La Rioja.. All agreed in the continuity of the suspension of classes. Indefinitely. There were also requests for unified protocols in the use of chinstraps. The President said that it was necessary to crush with the use of homemade chinstraps.

Meanwhile, Fernández left a message that brought some relief to the leaders: he remarked that there will be extra financial support for the provincial coffers, suffocated by the economic crisis that runs parallel to the health crisis and that worries all governors equally. . There will be millionaire treasury advances.