The actor Alberto Estrella has taken advantage of the quarantine imposed by COVID-19 to increase the creative process and in these more than 50 days he has completed several projects.

“I have written a long play, two short plays I am with the sonnets and I am also writing a series, I try to keep my mind more than concerned busy,” he said.

In this sense, Estrella recommends that the public follow the instructions for healing, but stay away from the news because they alter the mood.

“What is happening matters a lot to me, but I have tried to see less news because nothing new is being contributed and the only thing that is achieved is to worry and despair more,” he said.

“No one knows what is going to happen, so why is one worrying and getting ahead, we cannot go out and solve anything, we have to follow the health regulations that have been established and take care of ourselves, we cannot do any further,” he explained.

In addition to everything he has written and the classes he teaches online, the actor takes time to organize meetings through the networks, with experts from each branch of art for El Círculo Teatral.

“They are talks that we have on Tuesdays of novels and short stories, where we are addressing the work of the playwrights and then we will talk about directors, set designers, actors, musicalizers and so we are going to leave, there is a lot of material,” he explained.

Finally, Estrella shared that his way of life is very hermit, therefore the quarantine has not affected him at all.

“I have been in quarantine for a long time. When I don’t have a call, nor do I have to go to teach, well, that’s what I usually do, get up early, exercise, write, read, meditate, prepare classes, a character, listen to music Watching videos is a personal condition, I do not comment much, because many people take it badly, but this does not mean that I am not sensitive to what we are all experiencing, “he concluded.

