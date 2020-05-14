Alberto El Patrón has not only given something to talk about for his work in the ring since his personal problems have crossed borders.

He was recently arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for an alleged sexual assault against her partner and was released upon paying her bail.

The fact of being free does not exempt you from being guilty of the facts and if that happens he would spend two years in prison.

It is not the first time that Alberto’s personal life exceeds his work because his divorce with Angela Velkei was also on everyone’s lips.

In that occasion his now ex-wife accused him of adultery during the marriage reason for which he filed for divorce.

The trial was in all the international media since Alberto was the WWE star back then.

The divorce was filed in the United States and just two weeks later the romance of the Mexican with Paige was revealed.

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PAIGE WAS STORMY

In fact, the relationship with the British was another of the problems in the life of Alberto El Patrón andthat he mentioned that she was very aggressive.

The problems between them increased until they reached the separation, Which was not easy because Paige’s family claimed that Alberto mistreated her.

For months Paige’s family was looking for a replica of Alberto to be able to accuse him of aggression, but they did not succeed.

Already settled the problem with lThe fighter had the problem of sexual assault on her partner.

In declarations sworn by the same “Hercules Potosino” commented that the attack continued for 16 hours and with various objects.

The authorities acted immediately to take him to a preventive prison to be released after paying bail.

As we mentioned earlier Alberto El Patrón will continue his process in freedom and if found guilty, he will spend two years in prison.