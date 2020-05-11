Alberto del Río arrested for sexual assault. San Antonio, Texas police arrested the former wrestler and WWE champion yesterday afternoon.

Jose Rodriguez, better known by his names as Alberto del Río fighter or Alberto el Patrón He was arrested yesterday on sexual assault charges.

According to an NBC affiliate channel in San Antonio, Texas, Rodríguez allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after he accused her of being unfaithful. According to an affidavit, he said Rodriguez was angry after not admitting his infidelity. He slapped her repeatedly on the back of the head. The victim said Rodríguez forced her down, made her wear a dress and dance for him. She told police that Rodríguez told her not to cry because if she did, he would take her son and “leave him in the middle of the road somewhere.”

The arrest papers alleged that Rodríguez tied the woman’s hands with boxing glove cords, put a sock over her mouth, and sexually assaulted her for several hours with various objects. The paperwork also said that Rodríguez hit the victim on the back, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives that she did not remember long after he put his hand around her throat.

The victim told police that Rodríguez had assaulted her on more than one occasion.

TMZ later confirmed that Rodríguez is still in custody.

Rodríguez, who has struggled heavily in Mexico for the past year, most recently battled Tito Ortiz in a Combate Americas role in December. Lost by submission in the first round.

