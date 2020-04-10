Alberto counter Y Lance Armstrong They starred in a great dispute in the 2009 Tour when both shared equipment and the Spanish cyclist has revealed everything that happened in an interview with the Valentine San Juan YouTube channel.

Armstrong’s return and the first crash

“Armstrong returned to cycling, to my team, and said he wanted to win the Tour. There was tremendous tension. Before starting the Tour, I went to speak with Lance directly to his room and he told me: ‘For me it is better that you win the Tour than I win.’ That was the day before the first time trial. Then I saw him put on Twitter: ‘Tomorrow in the time trial we will see who is the leader.’ I wasted my time and my nap ».

Showdown on the bus

“The next day Johan said if anyone had something to say. Armstrong said that I had not respected the team’s tactics. I cut him off: ‘If you want respect, you are the first to give it. You have missed me from the beginning of the year like the whole team. ’ He cut me off and said, ‘OK, Gunman.’ Then everyone got off the bus and we were alone. He came up to me and said, ‘Don’t fuck me (don’t fuck me).’ “