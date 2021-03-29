Alberto Ciurana, renowned content director, dies

Javier Alatorre, journalist and presenter of TV Azteca de Hechos y Las Noticias with Javier Alatorre confirmed the news and said goodbye to his great friend with a message on his personal Twitter profile.

Our colleague Alberto Ciurana passed away. With deep sorrow I send my condolences to his family and a hug to all the TV Azteca colleagues who will always remember Alberto with great affection. Rest in peace. – Javier Alatorre (@Javier_Alatorre) March 24, 2021

Alberto Ciurana had a solid track record in the media. He held positions as President and CEO of the international firm DT Consulting, President of Programming and Content of Univision Networks and was Vice President of Televisa for 15 years. His last position was at TV Azteca, a company he joined in 2017 and held the position of director of content and distribution for TV Azteca.

At a very young age, Alberto Ciurana had his first great opportunities. At the age of 16 he found his first job in the local government of Guadalajara, Jalisco, as director of social communication, and it was there when he had his first encounter with television, as he met the famous Raúl Velasco from Siempre Domingo, one of the most popular programs. popular on Mexican TV. According to Infobae, at age 18 he was a television producer in his native Guadalajara, Jalisco. In addition to this, he graduated from a law degree. From then on, his name made history on the main television networks in Mexico and the United States.