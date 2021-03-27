Alberto Ciurana leaves a great legacy on TV – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

On March 10, Alberto Ciurana reported through his social networks that he was infected with Covid-19. At that time he was optimistic, even announcing that he would continue working from home. But the virus won the battle, and on the night of March 23 the news of his death broke.

The 60-year-old businessman began his career at the age of 16 as director of Social Communications in Guanajuato, and when he turned 18 he began his path as a producer at Televisa, where he collaborated on Raúl Velasco’s Always on Sunday program in the position of general coordinator of production.

He worked in the United States and Europe with great success; by 1986 he was appointed vice president of the ICN network (today Univisión), but soon after he moved to Europe.

Five years later he returned to work as Vice President of International Operations, and later as Vice President of Channels, Programming and Content at Televisa, where he promoted the Big Brother program, one of the most successful reality shows in the history of Mexican television.

It was also thanks to his work that the television station arrived in Spain via satellite, where the contents were very well received.

In 2012 Univisión called him again, but this time to serve as president. Finally in 2017 he arrived at TV Azteca as Director of Content and Distribution. Within the ranks of this company, he gave life to successful programs such as Exatlon, La Voz México, My partner can and the most recent edition of La Academia.

In addition to his success on the small screen, Alberto enjoyed great popularity on social networks, where he shared motivational phrases every day. It was just last Saturday when he shared the last of these images, where it read “Many crises are the beginning of the most important changes.”

Dozens of colleagues and friends fired him on their social networks, always highlighting his professionalism and commitment when undertaking new projects.