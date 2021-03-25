Alberto Ciurana dies: How did the TV executive die?

NowMismo / Facebook Alberto Ciurana died as a result of complications derived from his contagion with COVID-19.

The entertainment industry is in mourning, after the unfortunate news of the death of the renowned television executive Alberto Ciurana, known for having worked for large companies such as TV Azteca, Univision and Televisa, was released.

The news of the death of Ciurana was confirmed by the Vice President of the Board of Grupo Salinas, Benjamín Salinas, through a publication on his official profile on Twitter: that together we build; in this house he will always be remembered with affection and gratitude. I send a hug to his family and friends ”.

TV Azteca dedicated a heartfelt message on the Twitter platform to one of its great workers in recent years: “Goodbye, @AlbertoCiurana, we will remember you with affection and respect. Rest in peace”.

According to information reviewed by the Univision entertainment show “Despierta América”, Alberto Ciurana died as a result of complications derived from his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Infobae reported that Ciurana was admitted to intensive care in a recognized hospital in Mexico City for several days after his health deteriorated after having tested positive for COVID-19.

At the beginning of March, the Mexican executive spoke through his official Instagram account to announce that unfortunately he had tested positive for COVID-19: “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. I have mild symptoms, but they require medical attention. The irony is that on Friday I received the first dose of the vaccine. I will be working from home ”.

Alberto Ciurana joins the alarming statistics of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have died within days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine against the virus.

Ciurana was known for being one of the most visionary minds on large television networks such as TV Azteca, Univision, and Televisa. Throughout the time that he worked as a worker for each company, the outstanding executive was a participant in the success of large productions in the programming of each television station.

Television industry personalities reacted to Alberto Ciurana

Great talents from the Spanish-speaking television industry paid a heartfelt tribute to Alberto Ciurana with highly emotional messages on digital platforms.

“Very sad my dear @AlbertoCiurana. We are going to miss you, a great one on TV, rest in Peace, hug your family, ”wrote Peruvian television presenter Laura Bozzo on Twitter.

“I can’t believe it yet, rest in peace @AlbertoCiurana. An admirable man who infected us with enthusiasm and love for television. My condolences to his family, ”said Mexican television presenter Cynthia Rodríguez on Twitter.

“Rest in peace,” said Mexican journalist Pati Chapoy on Twitter.

“I can’t believe it, it impresses me greatly, my heartfelt hug to all his family and friends,” emphasized yoga instructor Alejandro Maldonado, known for being a collaborator in great TV Azteca programs.

“Great regret at Azteca,” said Mexican television host Pedrito Sola on the Instagram platform.

Follow Now Same on Instagram