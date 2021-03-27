Alberto Ciurana, content director of TV Azteca, dies – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The director of content and distribution of Tv Azteca, Alberto Ciurana, died on the afternoon of this Tuesday, March 23 at the age of 60, after suffering from Covid-19.

The news was announced by Benjamín Salinas through his Twitter account with a message in which he recognized in Ciurana “a dear collaborator to whom Azteca owes much of what we build together; in this house he will always be remembered with affection and gratitude ”.

Alberto Ciurana published on March 10 on his Twitter account an image with a message confirming that he had Coronavirus: “I am sorry to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. I have mild symptoms, but they require medical attention ”.

In the same message, the Azteca executive shared that five days before he had received the first dose of the vaccine: “I will be working from home,” he announced.

The day he reported his contagion, the content director of Tv Azteca published on his Twitter account: “When I have to die, no one will die in my place, so from now on I have decided to live what no one will live for me” .

Adal Ramones was one of the first to react to the departure of the creative, it was he who took him to work at TV Azteca. On his Instagram account, the driver uploaded a video in which he was seen crying.

“This message is for Beto’s family, all the friends he made throughout his life on a professional level and as a casual friend. I have to thank him for many things from Televisa and now when he called me at Azteca. He was a person who opened the doors of any company where he was. “We have lost someone very important in the industry, but more importantly as a friend.”

In his social networks, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, CEO of Grupo Salinas, shared a message saying goodbye to his collaborator: “Today we very much regret the sensitive death of my friend Alberto Ciurana. I wish his family and friends a speedy recovery. At Grupo Salinas we will always remember him as the great friend and collaborator that he was. Rest in peace”.

On Tv Azteca’s stellar news program, Hechos, Javier Alatorre shared the news with the public. He said that Alberto Ciurana was “a television man who since he came to work with us has become a source of inspiration, of dedication. He had a long and fruitful career ”.

Alberto Ciurana was Vice President of Programming for Televisa for 15 years, a company for which he worked for 34 years, since he was 18 years old. He was part of the production team for Siempre en domingo.

He promoted the productions of series made in Mexico such as El pantera, as well as adaptations of foreign successes, including the reality show Big Brother and the series Mujeres Asesinas and Los simuladores. He was also vice president of the ICN network, today Univisión. With information from Rosalinda Palomeque and Rosario Reyes