‘La que se avecina’ continues to say goodbye to a stage that has lasted for 13 years. The technical and artistic team lives its last day on the sets located in Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid), which have hosted both the filming of this series and its predecessor, ‘Here there is no one who lives’. A farewell that occurs after not reaching an agreement with the owner of the set, forcing the producer to consider different options to give continuity to their characters. The alternatives are to rebuild Mirador de Montepinar in another studio, move to a new building, a spin-off with some of the neighbors or, even, that could become the final finale of the Contubernio and Mediaset España comedy.

Mariví Bilbao, Emma Penella and Eduardo Gómez

The creator, screenwriter and producer of the series, Alberto Caballero, wanted to dedicate A few words to those actors who have been part of both projects and have died in recent years, such as the iconic Emma Penella, Mariví Bilbao and Eduardo Gómez, who gave life to Concha / Charo, Marisa / Izaskun and Mariano / Maxi, respectively.

« Today is the last day of recording on the sets in which we have been 17 years. We say goodbye gratefully and remembering those who have not been able to accompany us until the end of the road. Thank you all, those present and those absent, who you are still alive in our memory and in hours and hours of laughter that you have put at the service of people« he comments on his Instagram account.

Homage to Eduardo Gómez

The last eight episodes of the eleventh season of ‘La que se avecina’ will not only be charged with emotion at the end of the cycle, the comedy will pay tribute to actor Eduardo Gómez. As already happened with Doña Charo and Izaskun, the writers will say goodbye to the character of Maxi with a wink or reference in one of the latest installments, as Caballero confirmed on his Twitter account.