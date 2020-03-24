Alberto Berasategui interview, technological arbitration and the fight between Nadal, Federer and Djokovic

The season has started strong for the three kings of tennis. Djokovic has taken the Australian Open, cutting positions in the Grand Slams race to Federer and Nadal

Are we facing the greatest fight in tennis history? Alberto Berasategui (Vizcaya, 1973), a former tennis player who managed to reach the Roland Garros final in 1994, believes that the three of them are marking a time that is difficult to repeat: “Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have been doing better and the first two have not They have withdrawn because each one wants to be the best in history. It will be difficult to repeat this time in terms of numbers, titles and level ”.

The debate on who will retire with the most Grand Slams It is on the table but Berasategui believes he has his bet: “Perhaps it is Djokovic who has all the numbers to win more Grand Slams. First, by age; And then, because it plays well on all three surfaces. The opportunity for Federer to continue adding passes through Wimbledon and both Rafa and Djokovic have more opportunities both on the ground and in cement.

The one from Manacor is already 33 years old but Berasategui believes that “in this country not in 500 years will we see another Nadal again” because “what he has contributed is something incredible, on and off the track”. While on the international scene there are young people who stand out, such as Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev, the former tennis player says that, although “they will surely rule in world tennis in the coming years, they will not be at the level of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.”

Ball refereeing and review

The speed of the balls of the three kings will be analyzed by FoxTenn, a new technology developed in Spain and which replaces the popular refereeing system Ojo de Hawk. In a sport like tennis, where a serve at 200km / h can go off by an inch and decide a great tournament, the human eye does not have enough precision.

And the controversy is served. Both Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have been affected by the referees and the technological review of plays throughout their careers. In fact, Federer affirmed in 2006, after winning in the eighth of the Madrid Masters Series to Soderling, that he would never be in favor of the Hawkeye, Djokovic complained in 2010 about the lack of meaning of this technology on clay and Nadal, in the Madrid Open of 2013, cried out against the referees for not seeing a ball that had gone “two spans, two an hour, at his side.”

Despite everything, the three almost tied in percentage of points earned to the rest throughout their careers: Nadal with 42.08%, Djokovic with 41.79% and Federer with 39.31%. Berasategui comments, in line with FoxTenn technology, that “the less the mistake, the better for tennis and for the players.” The former tennis player believes that machines are more truthful in this sport than in others, such as soccer, where the referee’s perception influences more. His conclusion on the role of technology is clear: “With it everything improves much more and the game becomes safer and fairer.”