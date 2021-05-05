Alberto Arévalo and Nico García-Boissier qualify for the Tokyo Games

05/05/2021 at 10:54 AM CEST

The Spanish jumpers Alberto Arevalo Y Nicolas Garcia-Boissier qualified this Wednesday for the Tokyo Olympics on an individual trampoline thanks to his performance in the world Cup that is disputed in the Japanese capital.

In the last qualifying tournament, Arévalo was sixth in the qualifying round and García-Boissier twelfth. There were up to 18 tickets up for grabs, depending on the nationality of the previously classified participants.

Spain will once again be represented in the jumping program of the Tokyo Games after the absence of Rio 2016, a parenthesis that followed seven consecutive editions with Spanish participation.

The trampoline World Cup preliminaries were dominated by the British Daniel Goodfellow Y James Heatly, with 487.50 and 478.20 points. The German Martin Wolfram was third with 446.95 and the Madrid Alberto Arevalo it occupied the sixth position thanks to its 425.20 points. The Canary Garcia-Boissier he added 408.45 that took him to the twelfth step.

Both will play the semifinals of the World Cup on Thursday and, if they also pass that phase, the final on the same day. The Cup is held in the facilities that will be Olympic in 80 days, as a test competition.

Together with the Spanish, they obtained a place for the Tokyo Games in this Cup jumpers from Germany, France, Mexico, New Zealand, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Korea from the south, Italy, Ireland Y Canada.