Alberto Ammann (‘The Year of Fury’): “There is always a violation of freedom of expression”

‘The year of fury’ is already in theaters. It is a thriller about the dawn of Uruguay’s military dictatorship in the 70s, directed by Rafa Russo and with a cast with names such as Alberto Ammann or Daniel Grao, with whom we have had the opportunity to speak.

The director expresses that with this film he was interested in telling “the anteroom of horror”, which he considers “much more interesting than telling the horror itself.” “I was interested in telling how a country like this one gradually fell towards the precipice of the military dictatorship. And tell it from a different point than what is usual in films of this style,” the filmmaker told eCartelera.

“Fascism and intolerance is a virus that is mutating and manifesting itself in different ways today. And it’s there lurking in every way. I think it is good to take a look at the past, at the prelude to horror, to find the keys to what happened then and try to prevent it from happening again, “continues Russo.” In that sense, I think that freedom of expression, which is a bit of what the film also talks about, it is once again threatened with, let’s say, the same enemies from before and new ones that lurk today as well. And I think we are not knowing how to defend her at all well“, qualifies his words.

Alberto Mann also spoke about freedom of expression, who is very convinced that censorship is still very present in the media. “There is always a violation of freedom of expression, to a greater or lesser extent. I believe that this is a pending issue and it will be for a long time.. So it’s also one of the things that I find very interesting about the film, “he explains in relation to his character in ‘The Year of Fury,’ a television scriptwriter who sees his program being censored after the outbreak of the coup military.

A character with many light-dark

Daniel Grao told us about the preparation of his character, one of the most complex of ‘The year of fury’. He plays Rojas, a military man pressured to commit torture who tries to exorcise his demons and curb his guilt.

“All work is very similar. I think it is about choosing as accurately as possible what he is thinking and what he is feeling. Then the material is there, it is in the script and you have to tell that, the character, what he does. I read it and I thanked him that he gave me this candy, “he explains about his work behind the cameras. “Amorality is what every actor needs to get into the character, not judge him, try to understand him and from there attack”, concludes.