Alberth Martínez was left out of the Generals’ roster for the opening game of the 2021 season.

The Venezuelan gardener Alberth Martinez who was hired by the General from Durango to play in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), it was outside of roster of the team for the opening game of the 2021 season.

The information could be obtained from the publication of the rosters made by all the teams in the LMB for the start of the 2021 harvest.

It should be remembered that the Venezuelan was hired as a foreigner to reinforce the Generals, which represents the first incursion of the Creole in the LMB.

Martinez Playing with the Navegantes del Magallanes, he was the LVBP’s leader in home runs of the 2020-2021 season with 8 and also drove in 25 runs, leaving an average of 261.

It was one of the determining factors in the classification of the Turks for the semifinal and they were one step away from contesting the final, an instance to which they have not attended since the 2015-2016 harvest.

TO Martinez an opportunity presents itself with the General to show his great talent as imported in the LMB and if he shows what he has exhibited with Magallanes, we will see a few connections both through the alleys and outside the park, in addition to being a great center fielder and can make a good center line for his team .