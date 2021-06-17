Alberth Martínez Generales Mexico 2021 first shift Mexican Baseball League news

The Venezuelan gardener Alberth Martinez who was hired by the General from Durango to play in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), made his debut and let’s see how he fared in his first turn with your team.

In a duel between Laredos vs Generales, Martinez he was lined up as second bat and right fielder, so in the bottom of the first inning with the game 0-0, with a runner at first base, the criollo came to bat.

Alberth Martinez hit a line that went deep into center field propelling the runner for the rubber putting his team up 1-0, making his first turn in the LMB it was at all levels.

🔥 This is how Alberth Martínez debuts! 🦉 @LaredosTecos: 0️⃣

🦂 #LaTropa: 4️⃣ 1⃣ complete entry in #ElCuartelLobos pic.twitter.com/6GPKN5ShKG – Generals of Durango (@GeneralesdDgo) June 17, 2021

Martinez Playing with the Navegantes del Magallanes, he was the LVBP’s leader in home runs of the 2020-2021 season with 8 and also drove in 25 runs, leaving an average of .261.

TO Martinez an opportunity presents itself with the General to show his great talent as imported in the LMB and if he shows what he has exhibited with Magallanes, we will see a few connections both through the alleys and outside the park, in addition to being a great center fielder and can make a good center line for his team .